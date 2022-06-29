Locality July 2022 – 7 gigs, 14 acts, 1 blazing month



Locality brought to you by Ruth O’Brien

G’day, g’day! How’s it going out there? Hopefully you’re managing to get to the odd gig or two despite the risk of the ever-dreaded spicy cough.

I’ve just come through it m’self. Let’s just say, I’d prefer not to do that again if it can be avoided! Which, to some degree it can (i.e. masks, social-distancing, etcetera), and to another, it very well cannot (i.e. life!). Anyway, keep moving we shall. Here’s what happening over the next month around town.

CBR Women In Music

On Thursday, 7 July there’s going to be the first CBR Wom*n in Music meet up in aaaages!

Join us from 5pm-6:30pm at Smith’s Alternative for a casual Getting To Know You event, one part social mingle, and another part finding out what woman and non-binary people in the Canberra music scene wanna know more about.

The event is sponsored by MusicACT, is all ages, is free, and has a bar tab – what’s not to love! I’m def gunna be there, would love to see you! To find out more, head to fb.me/e/1HtmyIxHQ

Locality spotlight: New Canberra Music, with launch shows to match

Attention please all fans of Charlotte & The Harlots. The band will be playing their next show at Live at the Polo on Friday, 8 July from 7:30pm!

They’re about to head out on tour via Brisbane and Adelaide to promote the recent release of their new album, Everything You Are To Me. Going from strength to strength with each and every gig, the band are sure to win over a whole host of new and adoring fans with their fiery stage presence. Tickets are just $18.35 and to buy them, head over to Moshtix.

Saturday, 9 July sees the release of Peach Lane’s newest single called Blush.

Happening at Gang Gang from 7pm, the band will be supported by Lily Morris and Tupperware Party before sharing their new song, and many others, with the world.

If you’re keen to get along, tickets can be purchased online via Oztix for the bargain of just $17.35!

So long, and thanks for all the gigs

If you’re keen to keep gig-hopping right to the end of the weekend, Helena Pop have their last show on Sunday, 10 July. Yes, it appears that this beloved Canberra band is wrapping things up after many gigs played and memories made.

To attend this bittersweet event, head over to Gang Gang from 6pm to ensure you catch awesome support acts Hedy Blaazar and Albert Blank as well.

Thursday, 14 July at The Basement sees another plethora of local talent supporting headliner band, NORA, who are releasing their debut EP, Black Wattle. With a song on their record called Lonsdale St, you don’t get much more Canberra than that (side note: I really love that so many bands have embraced the iconography of our little capital into their music/band names. Canberra pride!)

Nina Leo, Lost Coast, and Spouse will also be hopping up onstage to do their thang. The night kicking off at 7pm. Tickets are $18 and you can get them at online at Oztix.

On Friday, 15 July, local band Carnival Road will be playing at the Canberra Irish Club.

The band, featuring Anthony Ives, Ole Nielsen, Steven Deakin and Andrew Rickard, have a great show of tunes lined up for you in their special blend of folk/blues/roots/alt rock.

Originally forming in 2014, Carnival Road have one album up their sleeve and are in the process of recording another. The shows starts at 8pm and is free.

A Night of Latino & Electro Grooves in your Locality

If you’re looking for some live music with a more Latin-American vibe, pop this next one in your diary. On Friday, 22 July, Pachamama, a local five-piece musician ensemble, are playing at the Harmonie German Club.

The group are all singers and multi-instrumentalists, and play a selection of Latin and popular classics from Central and South America. They’ll be joined by Canberra electro-swing DJ, Apparition, who will bring a rich blend of vintage swing, jazz, and house music, enlivening old tunes making them boogie-able for everybody.

Tickets are $27.33 incl. booking fee and can be bought online at Eventbrite.

That’s all from me this month. Stay safe and well, and see you next issue 🙂

Ruth O’Brien – Singer | Songwriter | Writer | Lover of all things artsy and creative – email: ruth@bmamag.com

Liked it? Take a second to support BMA Magazine on Patreon!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

