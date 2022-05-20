Locality May/June 2022 – State of The Territory



Locality column by Ruth O’Brien

Righto, racing through May already; what the actual hell. I dunno about you, but this Time thing is a bloody mystery to me. One minute you’re sittin’ on your ass for two years and the next, these things called “gigs” that were thought long-gone are all of a sudden back **Stares into space for several minutes**.

This week, I went to three seperate events across three different nights. I KNOW! Look at me being all social. Felt weird, but you know… good-weird.

Anyway, must stop gas bagging. On with the column!

The wonderful young things that make up the band THYME will be taking the stage at the Canberra Irish Club on Friday, 27 May at 8pm.

THYME are a 5-piece alternative rock band and mix things up with each and every tune they play. Sprinkling a variety of genres throughout their tunes – from blues licks to jazz keys and crunchy synth sounds – this gig is a great way to get your fill of amazing live and local music for the week. You’re bound to love the enthusiasm of these amazing Canberra locals. And it’s a free gig, so just rock up!

There’s loads happening in the first weekend of June. Starting off on Friday, 3 June, there are a couple of gigs which are sure to be great end-of-week entertainment choices.

Pride Month at The Polo starts at 7pm and features heaps of cool acts, including The Lost Larrikin, Qbensis, nonbinarycode, Sorrento & The Delinquents, and Subway to Venus. This show is brought to you by The Polo and Milestone Entertainment and is ALL AGES with prizes for Best Dressed! Tickets are $15/$25 + bf via TryBooking.

Not to pitch events against each other, but more to show you the breadth and variety of talent we have in this amazing city, She’s On The Bill also has a show on Friday, 3 June at 7pm.

Happening at Transit Bar, this event features an all-female line-up including AYA YVES, Hope Wilkins, Lucy Sugerman, Groovy Daughter, Sam Sly, and Fin Geach. All profits from the show are being donated to the Northern Rivers Flood Relief Fund. Tickets can be bought from $28.55 + bf from Moshtix.

And after you’ve toddled along to either of the gigs just mentioned, head over to Smith’s Alternative for the Revel Revel Awards at 9pm. Revel Revel will run six rounds followed by a shortlist round, and a final awards round.

Each month, 6-8 contestants present a live performance that explodes from the heart and onto the stage. Brought to you by Smith’s and Little Dove Theatre Art, this series of events is likely to highlight and uncover some of Canberra’s best performance artists.

If you’d like to get involved, and can put together a piece that fits into the category of Live Art, Performance Art, Music, Film or a 5-minute Lecture, get in touch with Chenoeh Miller at chenoeh@gmail.com. Get cracking!

On Saturday, 4 June the best of local and interstate dub and ska will be taking over The Basement for the Reggae Sessions. This event features King Tide (from Sydney) as well as Canberra locals Shadow Ministers, Skandal Mongers, Sheldon Keys + DJ Paulius (vinyl only). These nights have sold out four times previously and with good cause! Reggae, roots, ska, and dub galore with performances by some of Canberra’s best musos. You can’t go wrong.

Tickets are $30/$24.50 including booking fee. To purchase, head to thebasementcanberra.oztix.com.au

On Saturday, 11 June, Tijuana Cartel will be playing at The Basement and will be supported by Canberra songstress, NeonHoney. This gig is part of an extensive tour of their new album, Acid Pony, which they recorded during lockdown.

The album draws on years of Paul and Carey’s experience in crafting music, and is mixed nicely with percussion by Sheila Finke and various brass instruments added by Joshua Sinclair and Eamon Dilworth. Tickets are $34.95 (incl bf) and can be purchased from bit.ly/AcidPonyCanberra

If you not only like attending gigs but are also interested in the general industry, culture, and community of the Canberra music scene, including how it all fits together, come along to State of the Territory on Sunday, 22 May at Transit Bar.

I’ll be on one of the panel discussions (would be great to meet you!) and MusicACT has a full program of chats for everyone. Come along for a drink and a snack, and meet some fellow fine people in the music community here in Canberra.

That’s it from me! Hope you’ve had a good read. Now get out there and support some local live music 🙂

Ruth O’Brien – Singer | Songwriter | Writer | Lover of all things artsy and creative – email: ruth@bmamag.com

