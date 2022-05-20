6 Fantastic Things To Do In Canberra This Weekend



The old adage “something for everyone” rings true in Canberra this weekend. Glam rock and musical theatre infused folk music; enervating rock blues; a new festival awash with talented Canberra musos; hypnotic compositions; David Bowie circus tribute; and classical music.

But don’t take my word for it; read on!

Tim Bevitt – Love in a Backpack album launch – Saturday, 21 May @ Smith’s Alternative

Well known for his children’s rock music as Mr Tim, Tim Bevitt now explores his personal journeys around the world and takes you through his insights of love, people, travel, and the adventure of Life.

Tim’s music is for people who love a story, with influences from glam rock, musical theatre, classical music, trad jazz, and funk. With heartfelt ballads, funk grooves, cabaret styles, and singer-songwriter explorations, he is a true entertainer who dives in and captures all the human emotions.

4pm, tix $10/$15 via smithsalternative.com

Alive In The Park – All ages music + arts festival – Saturday, 21 May @ Riverbank Park, Yass

Alive in the Park is a free all-ages live music and arts festival, featuring a packed line-up of exciting acts – Lucy Sugerman, ARCHIE, Flowermarket, The Sun Fishers, Jack Phemister, Kirks & Company, Timothy James Bowen, Siobhan McGrath, Ben Gillard and Jess Keating, all performing on the amazing pink Soul Defender stage.

Get set to groove out at Riverbank Park in Yass, with food trucks, markets, roaming performers, hangout tents, dance troupe, jumping castle, and more. This awesome line-up of young bands and performers is a must-do on your calendar!

11am, free entry

The SunBears Naughty Boy single launch – Saturday, 21 May – Live @ The Polo

The high-energy modern blues 3-piece The SunBears are beaming. Now proud custodians of back-to-back AMRAP #1s, the band are celebrating this fact with a show. I

In the words of the band themselves:

“We’re focused on playing a show that makes you feel like you are immersed in the experience and not just watching from the sideline. The game plan is to play every single show we can and love every single second of it. We can’t wait to share the stage with incredible artists James Southwell and Greg Nunan and The General Jacksons (Sydney).”

7:30pm, $30 + bf via Trybooking

Ainslie Salon: Erasers + Low Flung – Saturday, 21 May @ Ainslie Arts Centre – Main Hall

Perth-based Erasers (Rebecca Orchard + Rupert Thomas) create hypnotic compositions of synth, guitar, and voice, evoking the vast expanse of their native landscape and the shrouded emotions beneath.

Their live shows are a trance masterclass, weaving organ drones and snaking guitar/synth interplay with Orchard’s towering incantations, gliding between psychedelic minimalism and defined pop-structures. Supported by former Canberran Danny Wild aka Low Flung, who’s influenced by dub’s sense of space and the expanse of the Aussie landscape.

6:30pm to 9pm, $20/$30 via Humanitix

Rebel: Bring David Bowie to Life Through Circus, Comedy, and Song – Friday & Saturday, 20 & 21 May – Belconnen Arts Centre

Rebel is a live circus rock tribute to the original rebel, David Bowie. Get ready for a night of live music, glittering glam rock, phenomenal acrobatics, breathtaking aerials and a spectacular heart-stopping sideshow.

Live music, combined with circus and comedy, brings David Bowie’s incredible body of work, that spanned over 50 years, to life. It captures his unique aesthetic that broke ground and inspired generations.

Rebel has been inspired by the words of Bowie – “I want to tart rock up. I don’t want to climb out of my fantasies in order to go up on stage—I want to take them on stage with me.”

Rebel is headlined by the incredible, multi-award winning Stewart Reeve, and features a rockstar band of artists from across artistic genres. It’s co-created by Highwire Entertainment, the production house behind Rouge, Papillon and Pop Party Throwdown among others. Rebel is a non-stop circus and rock and roll party.

Tickets are $45 – $55 via the venue

The Acacia Quartet Play Borodin, Shostakovich, Wells – Sunday, 22 May – Tuggeranong Arts Centre

The Acacia Quartet is one of the most respected and highest-profile chamber ensembles in Australia. They have won particular acclaim for their original programming and interpretations, with performances that are widely heard by audiences across Australia and around the world.

After a sellout 2020 Canberra show, they finally return with two vastly different string quartets by Russian composers Borodin and Shostakovich, with composer Jessica Wells managing to find a common link with her new work written especially for this program.

4pm – 5:30pm, $35 + bf via Humanitix

