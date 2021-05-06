Canberra high-achiever ANIRBAN JEE whips up another R&B pop gem with MOVE OUT



Review by Vince Leigh

Australian singer-songwriter and producer Anirban Jee has just released a superb new R&B pop track, Move Out.

The new song follows the enormous success of his previous singles Mayday, Deep Down feat. Mary Ann Van Der Horst (2014 X-Factor artist) in 2016 and Undecided feat. Judd Field in 2014, both of which received generous airplay on commercial and community stations.

The success of these tracks sits alongside Anirban’s numerous awards and achievements collected recently, including Songwriter of the year 2018 (Australian Songwriting Contest), Songwriter of the Year 2017 (SongsAlive Australia), Winner of the International Category at the 38th Australian Songwriting Contest 2018, Winner of the Ballad Category at the 38th Australian Songwriting Contest 2018, Winner of Contemporary POP Category at the 35th Australian Songwriting Contest 2017 and many, many more.

Move Out displays Anirban’s masterful ability to create strong melodies and thought-provoking lyrics.

As Anirban Jee says about Move Out:

“The track is symbolic of standing up to our troubles and fighting back with resilience and not letting our problems and worries get the better of us and steal our peace of mind.”

Move Out was recorded, produced, and mastered by Sydney’s multi-platinum producer Steve Peach from Stereo Missile Recordings, Sydney. Steve produced and mixed for numerous record labels such as Universal Music, Sony, and Central Dance Records, and has worked with artists including Icehouse, Marcia Hines, Stafford Brothers, numerous The Voice contestants, Jenny Morris, Sophie Monk, ErikaHeynatz, Lonnie Gordon, Slinkee Minx and Choirboys.

Move Out is minimalist dance-pop yet has a finely-honed feel about it, as it explores the typical tropes of the genre without succumbing to the more predictable characteristics of it. Move Out is a dynamic, soulful, track with Anirban’s vocal performance a feature, communicating a lyric of self-determination with suitable well-balanced energy.

With an assortment of memorable moments and overall accessible appeal, Move Out is sure to be Anirban’s next big hit.

