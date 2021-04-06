The triumphant return of FLICKERFEST 2021 – Where Canberra’s finest meets the world’s top short films



Celebrating its 30th year in 2021, Flickerfest remains Australia’s leading Academy® Qualifying and BAFTA Recognised short film festival, continuing on with their mission to present A-list world-class short film programmes, this year hand-picked from the festival’s record 2,700 entries!

Flickerfest, Australia’s largest Short Film Festival, is excited to be returning with its National Tour to the Palace Electric Cinema in Canberra showcasing the Best of Australian Shorts programme.

The programme presents a selection of entertaining, inspiring and award-winning films from the festival’s globally respected competitions, giving local Canberra audiences the first look at the hottest shorts in the world today.

Roborovski

Highlights from the Best of Australian Shorts include the fabulous Roborovski, which won the Yoram Gross Award For Best Australian Animation at Flickerfest 2021 by actors Tilda Cobham-Hervey and Dev Patel who step behind the camera to direct this animated short about an adorable miniature hamster seeking revenge, penned by Oscar nominated writer John Collee (Happy Feet).

An Athlete Wrestling A Python

There are also incredible shorts from Canberra born and raised filmmakers including An Athlete Wrestling A Python, where life imitates art, from Stephanie Jane Day and the award winning Idol from Alex Wu, exploring the inner workings of the idol entertainment industry in China.

Canberra residents films include Lillian Paterson’s modern and moving Call History (top left); from director Benjamin Balte comes the cute, clever slapstick comedy Saving Daylight (top right); the beautifully poignant Sunburn (bottom right) exploring the nature of friendship from Jaslyn Mairs; and Johnny Milners’s haunting Pyrocene (bottom left), a response to the catastrophic Australian bushfires.

The End, The Beginning

And of particular note is super fun and timely The End, The Beginning, shot around Canberra and utilising a hearty local crew, which was awarded Best Original Music score at Flickerfest 2021. Meet the filmmakers before the screening and enjoy a Gage Roads beer, Rosnay organic wine or PS organic juice and popcorn on arrival.

With Canberra creators standing proudly side-by-side with the world’s finest, Flickerfest 2021 is set to prove their resolute slogan: Great short film never dies!

WHAT: Flickerfest 2021 International Short Film Festival Tour Screening: Best of Australian Shorts programme

WHERE: Palace Electric Cinema

PRICE: $25/ $22con (inc arrival drink & snack)

WHEN: Friday, 16 April at 7pm

TICKETS & INFO: https://flickerfest.com.au/tour/canberra/

VIEW: http://www.flickerfest.com.au/news/flickerfest-2021-trailer/

