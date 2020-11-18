New Alternate Performing Arts Hub FLAZÉDA from burlesque bombshell JAZIDA: Fundraising Gala



Multi-award-winning Canberra Burlesque performer and producer, Rachel Reid (aka Jazida) secures Monica Trapaga for launch of new Social Enterprise space for the Belconnen community.

Rachel Reid (Jazida) has been working in GRIST (the Social Enterprise Accelerator program) with Mill House Ventures to unpack her mission and build a viable and sustainable enterprise that trades for impact, and now she is ready to bring alternative arts to the community in a big way, through the development of a new community hub called Flazéda.

The timing is perfect given Reid’s recent nomination for ACT Woman of the Year and finalist placement of Regional Business of the Year in the category of Performing Arts.

“We run dance classes, performance workshops, and produce vibrant fun variety nights and burlesque shows that showcase all kinds of people in fabulous celebrations of body positivity and diversity,” explains Reid, who has successfully grown Jazida Productions over the past five years.

Jazida Productions supports the professional development of alternate performing artists. Not just through classes and workshops available to the general public, but also through scholarship programs and paid performance opportunities to address barriers to representation for artists, particularly those who are gender diverse, culturally and linguistically diverse, living with disability and/or Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander.

The focus is on the fringe artforms outside of the mainstream; things like burlesque, drag, comedy, belly dance, and circus.

And just announced as MC for the Fundraiser is the wonderful Monica Trapaga.

“I just love the burlesque community,” says Trapaga. “I’m looking forward to being in Canberra to MC this fundraising gala.”

Monica Trapaga will be your MC for the Fundraiser

The Covid-19 pandemic has also required a radical shift in the way Reid and the Jazida Productions team delivers their services, so it was the perfect time to develop a different type of business that puts purpose and impact first as Rachel rebuilds her venture. Social Enterprise is the perfect fit for the type of business Rachel is creating, as it captures both the discipline of profitable businesses and the need for measurable impact to address disadvantage.

Says Irene Lemon, Program Manager of the Mill House Social Enterprise Accelerator:

“Rachel’s work with Jazida Productions, especially in the successes she has earned over five years of delivering incredible performances and classes, is the perfect foundation for a launch in social entrepreneurship. We have asked a lot of Rachel throughout the Mill House program, and she has risen to very high expectations to launch her new space, Flazéda.”

Understandably, Reid is extremely excited about the venture.

“Flazéda will be a space where we can run more classes, more workshops, link artists up with mentors, and provide a performance space where new and established artists can perform and audiences can enjoy those performances in a safe and supportive environment,” she says.

With so much hard work under the soon-to-be-removed belt, Reid and Flazéda now seek your help.

“Rachel needs the community to get behind the launch of her Social Enterprise,” Irene Lemon implores. “I am so excited for the Fundraiser event she has planned to welcome the Canberra community into the new offering she has planned for our region.”

Flazéda is Canberra’s newest alternate performing arts hub launching in Belconnen. For more information go to http://www.flazedahub.com or visit http://www.instagram.com/flazeda.hub . The Fundraising event at 8pm on 19 December at the Abbey Function Centre.

