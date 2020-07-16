We’ll End Up Together [Nous finirons ensemble] — Alliance Française French Film Festival 2020 — Palace Cinemas

Max’s stubborn despair is a challenge to the combined strength of his friends’ steadfast loyalty to him, and the movie centres on how such loyalty and generosity of spirit may be capable of retying the bonds of long-strained friendships.

Éric more than anybody else is there in order to repair their friendship, and Max’s staunch supporters include not only his old friends but also his new love, Sabine (Clémentine Baert). But Éric too has lessons to learn in growing into his full humanity.

Though familiar in setup, We’ll End Up Together turns out to be full of surprises in how characters overcome their limitations and in the deftness with which it handles confidences and intimacies. The director’s trust in viewers’ ability to discern meaning without laying it bare in clunky conversations maintains a liveliness that keeps the plot moving and lends the relationships authenticity (even if points of family history are left somewhat obscure in translation) — and the lead characters’ subtle but powerful emotional depth finds support in frequently sublime cinematography.

Variously poignant, sweet, and very funny, We’ll End Up Together is a must-see — especially when we have been so long apart.

Liked it? Take a second to support John P. Harvey on Patreon!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

