Live At Ya Lounge rolls on magnificently with ARCHIE & Ava Yves

One of the shining stars to burn brightly during these unprecedented/troubling/difficult/trying times (delete overused adjective as appropriate) is the introduction, and success, of Canberra’s Live In Ya Lounge.

If you’re not switched into LIYL already, do yourself a favour. Their mission statement on their website tells you all you need to know about the weekly event, and the noble peeps behind it.

“Live In Ya Lounge was birthed as a means for artists to deliver the live concert experience direct into peoples homes, giving the community a small piece of the normal we are used to. We may not be able to go to the pub and listen to local bands or go to see big acts that have come to town but we can bring it into your lounge room. But this isn’t just an artist at home with a smart phone streaming online. Live In Ya Lounge is a virtual concert – it’s a full production with professional audio and lighting, delivering the next best thing to attending in person.We hope that Live in Ya Lounge gives a little to improve people’s everyday lives, and experience a little of what life used to be like before COVID-19.”

I mean, that’s just heartwarming stuff, right there. Admirable, too.

And so, this Saturday, 16 May, the next action-packed live throwdown occurs, featuring two more glittering gems from the Canberra music community who need and deserve your love and support.

Aya Yves

Previously know as Vendulka, we recently reviewed Ava Yves recent release (in)Sanity.

“Echoed vocals and subtle keyboard effects deliver a well-balanced song that is simple, yet enticing,” crack BMA reviewer Rory McCartney wrote. “The overall vibe is one of gazing into a deep, still pool composed of both desire and a fearful recklessness. A classy outro ends the track seductively with the drawn-out lyric, ‘Losing my mind’.

“(in)Sanity is a great beginning for Vendulka’s new project with a single that is simultaneously exciting and elegant.”

ARCHIE

I mean, just look at this bunch? Don’t you just want to hug, and love, and support, and throw money at this lot?

𝗔𝗥𝗖𝗛𝗜𝗘 makes surfy, synth-soaked indie-rock music about the people, places, and things they love – and occasionally the things they don’t love so much. Their electrifying live shows give their audience an outlet for emotion but always leave them with a smile on their faces. “We want people to have fun with our music, let their hair down, and have a good boogie!”.

Shortly after forming in late 2018 while studying at the ANU School of Music, the four unusually happy scallywags found a kindred spirit in Archie, Xandy’s dog, who reflects all of the charisma, energy, and happiness ARCHIE the band can only dream of conveying with their music.

Since their launch at the start of July 2019, they’ve had a meteoric rise in the local scene. Beginning with shows alongside well-established hometown heroes, they soon doubled-down on their infectious live shows by supporting the likes of Surf Trash, Neko Pink and BENEE. This has culminated in a string of sold-out headline shows around Canberra, with fans turning up in their hundreds.

With its vibrant production and down – right anthemic chorus, ARCHIE’s new single ‘Blink’ is a celebration of individuality, emotional independence, and youthful freedom. With an even more formidable live performance and more hits on the way, ARCHIE have their sights firmly set on 2020 to cement their place as one of the most fun and exciting emerging bands in the country.

Former fantastic BMA Editor and now The Riot ACT music guru Hayden Fritzlaff had lovely things to say about them.

“𝐴𝑙𝑙 200 𝑜𝑓 𝑢𝑠 𝑝𝑢𝑛𝑡𝑒𝑟𝑠 𝑤𝑒𝑟𝑒 𝑠𝑜𝑙𝑑 𝑜𝑛 𝑡ℎ𝑒 𝑏𝑎𝑛𝑑’𝑠 𝑚𝑢𝑠𝑖𝑐𝑖𝑎𝑛𝑠ℎ𝑖𝑝 𝑎𝑛𝑑 𝑠𝑜𝑛𝑔𝑤𝑟𝑖𝑡𝑖𝑛𝑔. 𝐴𝑠 𝑡ℎ𝑒 𝑠𝑜𝑛𝑔𝑠 𝑘𝑒𝑒𝑝 𝑐𝑜𝑚𝑖𝑛𝑔, 𝑡ℎ𝑖𝑠 𝑏𝑎𝑛𝑑 𝑤𝑖𝑙𝑙 𝑘𝑒𝑒𝑝 𝑓𝑖𝑛𝑑𝑖𝑛𝑔 𝑛𝑒𝑤 𝑎𝑛𝑑 𝑢𝑛𝑒𝑥𝑝𝑒𝑐𝑡𝑒𝑑 𝑤𝑎𝑦𝑠 𝑡𝑜 𝑐ℎ𝑎𝑛𝑛𝑒𝑙 𝑡ℎ𝑎𝑡 𝑒𝑛𝑒𝑟𝑔𝑦 𝑖𝑛𝑡𝑜 𝑠𝑜𝑚𝑒𝑡ℎ𝑖𝑛𝑔 𝑠𝑝𝑒𝑐𝑖𝑎𝑙” – 𝐻𝑎𝑦𝑑𝑒𝑛 𝐹𝑟𝑖𝑡𝑧𝑙𝑎𝑓𝑓, 𝑇ℎ𝑒 𝑅𝑖𝑜𝑡𝐴𝐶𝑇.

A cracking night awaits. Be sure to jump onto the Facebook livestream from 7:20pm, Saturday 16 May.

