“We’re on Cloud 9!” – another weekend lockdown, another stellar Isol-Aid line-up

Blimey, are we up to instalment no. 9 (no. 9, no. 9, no. 9…) of Isol-Aid already? Time just doesn’t exist as a concept any more.

But thankfully Isol-Aid does, both as a firm reminder of the cracking musical talent the world has to offer, and of when it’s actually a weekend again.

High time to catch up with the I-A folk again.

While the gov was off piecing together the puzzle of our new restrictions, Isol-Aid was working feverishly to bring you the best and buzziest fest on the whole wide webs!



This week? It’s Number nine’s time to shine, and this Sunday will see the first of a new curatorial segment. Each week, Isol-Aid will have a guest First Nation’s curator, bringing us music from their State or Territory. Isol-Aid is delighted to welcome LEAH FLANAGAN this week, who will bring the gorgeous sounds of the NT to our homes. KELSEY IRIS and DAVID SPRY will perform sets alongside Leah from 6pm (AEST) this Sunday 17th May.



Isol-Aid is also excited to welcome beloved booking agency, SELECT MUSIC, back to the curatorial games table with their selection of champion players. And merchandise, design and touring company gurus LOVE POLICE, have selected only the finest local and international country pieces for your Sunday afternoon. It. Just. Fits.



What else? Thanks to Jagermeister, Isol-Aid is leading you to the hottest new club in town. Presenting: ISO-LATE. A floor-fillin’ collection of thumpers to help keep the neighbours awake until the wee hours. We’ll be bringing the likes of ALLDAY, KLP, DAMEEEELA, THE HUXLEYS & TANZER to your screens. It’s your adrenaline kick, your pick me up. Like an Ice Cold Jägermeister shot for your ears, nothing will get you bouncing off the walls quite like Isol-Aid’s newest ‘n naughtiest big sister. Streaming this Saturday 16th May from isolaidfestival.com. 10PM till midnight



Isol-Aid Festival has done it again, bringing far more satisfaction than completing the 600 piece Monet landscape you’ve had spread all over your kitchen table. This weekend from 4pm to late on Saturday and 1pm to 7pm on Sunday (AEST), artists play 20-minute sets streamed live via their Instagram accounts. At the end of their set, each musician tag-teams the next artist to play, sending fans down a rabbit hole of new music discovery, community, and good feels.

Let Isol-Aid piece together your weekend. Featuring (in alphabetical order):



COURTNEY MARIE ANDREWS (USA), JAZZ PARTY, JEFF TWEEDY (USA), JOE PUG (USA), JONNY FRITZ (USA), JOSHUA HEDLEY (USA), LEAH FLANAGAN, NASTY MARS, STRAND OF OAKS (USA) + and a whole lot MORE!



And let’s not forget the perfect fit for your Saturday night, streamed live from isolaidfestival.com ISO-LATE feat. ALLDAY, KLP, DAMEEEELA and introducing THE HUXLEYS AND TANZER.



As always, Isol-Aid is totally free but we ask online festival attendees to please donate whatever they can to Support Act, Australia’s only not-for-profit organisation, to provide relief for musicians and music industry workers facing physical or mental health issues, or financial hardship. More information on Support Act can be found at: https://supportact.org.au/about-support-act/who-we-are/



Website fundraiser: https://bit.ly/33Qj7Dg



You complete us, 🧩🧩🧩



Team Isol-Aid xo

