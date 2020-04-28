Bandcamp Waive Their Revenue Share Again on Friday

A happy little piece of news from Bandcamp:

“A few Fridays ago, we waived our revenue share to help musicians impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic. The Bandcamp community (very possibly including you!) went above and beyond, paying $4.3 million to artists and labels in just 24 hours. It was an inspiring day, and we heard many requests to do it again, so we’re going to do exactly that.

This Friday, May 1, we’re once again waiving our revenue share for all sales on Bandcamp, from midnight to midnight PDT.“

Very happy news indeed. So, if you’re fortunate enough to be in a position to spare some funds, please join us in providing some much-needed support to the many amazing artists on Bandcamp.

I’ll be popping back in on the Friday with a list of worthy Canberra region talent that can liven up your musical library.

Further details are here.

