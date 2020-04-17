Heavens alive! It’s Isol-Aid #5!

This weekend, Isol-Aid Festival coincides with what is typically Record Store Day, and to celebrate the purveyors, the players and the punters, we’re partnering with four beloved Aussie independent record stores to deliver a hand picked and packed crate-diggers delight.

Chris Gill from Northside Records, Shannon Logan from Jet Black Cat Music, Pat Monaghan from Rocksteady Records and Andrew Bailey from Mills Records have each lovingly selected artists to stream live from their stores’ Instagram accounts throughout the day on Saturday April 18th.

So yet again, the weekend beckons and Isol-Aid Festival delivers another belter online music feast and gathering space.



This weekend from 1pm to 10pm on Saturday and 2pm to 9pm on Sunday (AEST), artists play 20-minute sets streamed live via their Instagram accounts. At the end of their set, each musician tag-teams the next artist to play, sending fans down a rabbit hole of new music discovery, community, and good feels.



This week featuring (in alphabetical order): The Bamboos, Deborah Conway, Frankie Cosmos (USA), Hermitude, KIAN, Missy Higgins, Ngaiire, Rudely Interrupted, Simona Castricum, Tiny Ruins (NZ), Tired Lion, Vera Blue, Waax and many many more.

Isol-Aid are asking online festival attendees to please donate whatever they can to Support Act, Australia’s only not-for-profit organisation, to provide relief for musicians and music industry workers facing physical or mental health issues, or financial hardship. More information on Support Act can be found at: https://supportact.org.au/about-support-act/who-we-are/

Website fundraiser: https://bit.ly/33Qj7Dg

