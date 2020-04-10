Another Isol-Aid 4 You this Easter weekend

Sweeter than chocolate, the Isol Easter Feaster Isol-Aid is delivering more Aussie treats to your long weekend baskets.

This weekend Isol-Aid Festival returns with another cracking online music feast and gathering space, where every weekend from 12 noon to 12 midnight (AEST) artists play 20-minute sets streamed live via their Instagram accounts. At the end of their set, each musician tag-teams the next artist to play, sending fans down a rabbit hole of new music discovery, community, and good feels.

ISOL-AID MUSIC FESTIVAL 11/12 April 2020

A two-day socially (media) distanced music festival

This week featuring (in alphabetical order): Allara, Ben Lee, Bob Evans, The Chats, Cameron Avery, Chela, Generik, Kota Banks, Nicholas Allbrook (Pond), Olympia, Paul Dempsey, Pierce Brothers, Tia Gostelow, The Weather Station and many many more.

We are asking online festival attendees to please donate whatever they can to Support Act, Australia’s only not-for-profit organisation, to provide relief for musicians and music industry workers facing physical or mental health issues, or financial hardship. More information on Support Act can be found at: https://supportact.org.au/about-support-act/who-we-are/

Facebook fundraiser: https://bit.ly/2WO1jam

Website fundraiser: https://bit.ly/33Qj7Dg

