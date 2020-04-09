Federal government announces $10 million funding for Support Act

The federal government has announced $10 million in funding for Australian music group Support Act as part of a $27 million package aimed at boosting the arts sector. The package will also see $10 million allocated to Regional Arts Australia’s Regional Arts Fund and $7 million provided to Indigenous arts centres.

This is in addition to the $130 billion Job Keeper fund which passed Parliament this week,

Support Act has been vital in bolstering the industry in the wake of coronavirus shutdowns and restrictions, having raised over $400,000 through its COVID-19 Emergency Appeal.

Support Act CEO Clive Miller applauded the government’s support of the arts industry, announcing the $10 million will go towards recruiting new counsellors and expanding Support Act’s counselling services as well as providing critical resources to music workers.

“The Australian Government’s commitment of $10 million for Support Act comes at a critical time for many individuals hardest hit by the COVID-19 crisis,” said Dean Ormston, CEO APRA AMCOS.

“The introduction of necessary restrictions on public gatherings in March due to the pandemic has had a profound and immediate impact on the music industry. This has been devastating for hundreds of thousands of artists, musicians, songwriters, crew, managers and workers across the local industry.”

“Not many people realise the Australian music sector contributes over $15 billion of value to the local community, providing vital commercial, individual and civic benefits,” he added. “This is not to mention the joy that people here and around the world derive from Australian music whether it’s live venues, on radio, in nightclubs, at festivals, on screen or through streaming services.”

“The complexity and depth of the industry that delivers this music includes thousands of businesses, large and small across the nation, that keep the engine running in one of Australia’s most innovative and exciting industries.”

I don’t wanna you to miss a thing, Aerosmith once didn’t sing. Sign up to BMA’s newsletter and you’ll be delivered the latest music, arts, and culture stories three times a week.

[photo of Art, Not Apart stage by Martin Ollman, taken back in the Before Times when humans roamed the earth]

Liked it? Take a second to support BMA Magazine on Patreon!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

