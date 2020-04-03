Isol-Aid racks up a Threepeat with a cracking line-up

You said you wanted more Isol-Aid, so they’re giving you more Isol-Aid!



Saturday 4th April & Sunday 5th April

Featuring (in alphabetical order):

Bad//Dreems, Clare Bowditch, Darren Hanlon, Donny Benet, Ella Hooper, Emily Wurramara, Hockey Dad, GUM, John Butler, Katie Noonan, Meg Mac, Moaning Lisa, Mo’Ju, Sally Seltmann, San Cisco and many many more

After two incredible weekends in a row, Isol-Aid returns for a third week with a STACKED lineup!



Isol-Aid Festival is an online music festival and gathering space, where every weekend from 12 noon to 12 midnight (AEDT on Saturday and AEST on Sunday) artists play 20-minute sets streamed live via their Instagram accounts. At the end of their set, each musician tag-teams the next artist to play, sending fans down a rabbit hole of new music discovery, community, and good feels .



Isol-Aid are asking online festival attendees to please donate whatever they can to Support Act, Australia’s only not-for-profit organisation, to provide relief for musicians and music industry workers facing physical or mental health issues, or financial hardship.

~ DONATE HERE ~

The debut edition of Isol-Aid brought more than $12k of funds raised for Support Act, plenty of new followers for acts on their Instagram pages (over 400 each), and thousands of viewers tuning into the live streams. While 3,000+ punters watched Julia Jacklin and Stella Donnelly live, thanks to the marvels of technology, it was still an intimate experience.

So grab your device charger, sunscreen, snacks and water bottle, and we’ll see you at the festival this weekend !

Love Team Isol-Aid x

*Beaut artwork by Sebastian White x



FB event link:https://www.facebook.com/events/162822741562883/

