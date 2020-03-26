Isol-Aid Online Festival Returns This Weekend!

After the triumphant success of the live Instagram festival last weekend, Isol-Aid Festival is back with even more talent over a further two days of programming this coming Saturday March 28th and Sunday March 29th.

Responding to the current global pandemic of COVID-19 outbreak threatening live music across the globe, (and with the current income loss for the Australian music community now sitting at $300 million dollars), Merpire (Rhiannon/ Small Time Group), festival programmer/musician Emily Ulman (Brunswick Music Festival/Small Time Group), and Canberra’s own (she may have recently moved, but we still claim her, dammit!) Shannen Egan (Turning Heads Agency) have combined their powers to create Isol-Aid!

Last weekend, playing live from bedrooms, studios, farms, kitchens and bathtubs, artists including Stella Donnelly, Julia Jacklin, Angie McMahon, Alice Skye, Didirri, Harvey Sutherland, Merpire, Alexander Biggs, Romy (RVG), Good Morning, Ainslie Wills, Hayley Mary, Spacey Jane, Yours Truly, CLEWS and so many more, played 20-minute sets streamed live on their Instagram accounts, and then tag-teamed the next artist to play, sending fans down a rabbit-hole of new music discovery.



And it’s all happening again this weekend!

From 12 noon till 12 midnight (AEDT) on both Saturday 28th March and Sunday 29th March you can watch all your current favourites, and discover your new ones during the live-streaming festival promoting unity and community.

If they are in the financial position to do so, viewers are encouraged to buy music and merch from the artists’ Bandcamp and Patreon pages, their websites, as well as donating, via links in artists’ Instagram profiles, to a fundraiser set up for Support Act which provides relief for music industry workers facing mental health issues or financial hardship. The debut edition of Isol-Aid brought more than $12k of funds raised for Support Act, plenty of new followers for acts on their Instagram pages (over 400 each), and thousands of viewers tuning into the live streams. While 3,000+ punters watched Julia Jacklin and Stella Donnelly live, thanks to the marvels of technology, it was still an intimate experience.

This weekend, Isol-Aid will again feature 74 artists (in alphabetical order) #1 Dads, Alex Lahey, Alex the Astronaut, Ali Barter, Alice Ivy, Big Scary, Camp Cope, CXLOE, Courtney Barnett, Gretta Ray, Hatchie, Jen Cloher, Josh Pyke, Kingswood, Marlon Williams, Middle Kids, Montaigne, Sarah Blasko and MANY MANY MORE.

So grab your device chargers, pack your snacks and water bottles, this weekend we’re going to socially distance ourselves together again while listening to some of Australia’s best musicians (and this week we snuck a few Kiwis in for you too!)

Love Team Isol-Aid x

*Beaut artwork by Sebastian White x



FB event link:https://www.facebook.com/events/2542934809310136/

