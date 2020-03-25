ReachOut provides free online mental health support to young Australians during COVID-19 pandemic

ReachOut, Australia’s leading online youth mental health service, is providing free support to young Australians during the COVID-19 outbreak to help them stay well when it comes to their mental health.

Available 24/7 online, ReachOut’s new dedicated resources give young people practical tips about looking after their wellbeing during these unprecedented times.



In addition, ReachOut’s online youth forums continue to offer peer support in safe and established online communities. Young people are currently using this online space to connect and share stories about how they are feeling, share tips for staying well and support those struggling with their mental health during these unsettling times.

Ashley de Silva, CEO of ReachOut, said that as an online mental health service ReachOut is well placed to support young Australians.

“Young Australians are not immune to the COVID-19 crisis. Many are facing a number of uncertainties including increased stress and financial pressure at work and home, the closure of schools and universities, and feelings of isolation from their social groups, particularly as sport and extra-curricular activities shutdown. Young people are telling us that they need support.”

“Everything we do at ReachOut is digital, which means we can continue to offer the same level of support in safe online spaces, as well as provide resources and self-help tips designed specifically for young people. Any young person can access ReachOut for free at any time from their home during the COVID-19 crisis.”

“In addition, ReachOut’s online forums are a powerful way for young people to share what’s going on for them, to provide support to others and to connect in a really genuine way. In a world where we are being urged to stay home, ‘socially’ distance and in some cases self-isolate; the opportunity to maintain connection via this strong online community is more important than ever.”

“We also know that some young Australians may be feeling disconnected from their usual supports – be it mental health professionals or even just a friend they can talk to about what’s going on for them. ReachOut and our peer forums are a great resource that can help support them during this time.”

