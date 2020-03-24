HOMEFRONT – funding for Canberra artists – all the info

The ACT Government recognises the immediate support needed for Canberra artists who have lost their income and ability to maintain their arts practice as a result of COVID-19.

As part of a whole of Government response to the impacts of COVID-19, funding of up to $10,000 per artist will be available for Canberra artists to support arts development and the sustainability of their arts practices over the next 6-9 months. This is across all artforms including screen artists. This includes research and development, making of new works or sharing of works via online platforms, and artists fees and living expenses to undertake arts activities. Artists may also apply for the creation and development of works to be exhibited or performed in public venues in the future, when it becomes safe to undertake these activities.

A total of $500,000 will be available. Applicants will need to provide:

a statement outlining how the funding will support their arts development and practice;

a brief bio; and

a current CV.

Applications will open on 30 March 2020 and will close on 17 April 2020 at 5pm.

Announcements on successful recipients will be made approximately 1 May 2020.

Assessment criteria

Applications will be assessed by artsACT using a three-person moderated process which is currently used for the up to $5k Activities Funding. Assessment will focus on the below funding aims, as per our current guidelines.

Arts Development

Supports:

new and exciting ideas

artists to develop their skills and practice.

Arts Participation and Access

Engages the community:

as active participants in artistic skills development

in inclusive and accessible arts activities that reflect the diversity of the community.

Arts Opportunities

Assists:

artists and organisations to reach new audiences and markets

artists and organisations to connect nationally and internationally including through residencies and cultural exchange

work to be showcased to national and international audiences.

Note: Successful recipients will remain eligible for existing Arts Activities Funding.

