Craft ACT – the gallery doors may be closed but "we are open to you"

One of Australia’s longest running visual arts membership associations, has closed its gallery and shop to help slow the rate of infections of COVID-19.

Craft ACT has touched the lives and built careers of many thousands of artists, designers and craftspeople since we were established nearly 50 years ago. And they plan to keep doing this for another 50 years.

We caught up with Craft ACT to get a modus operandi from them for the tricky times ahead:

“Although our headquarters have closed, Craft ACT will energetically and creatively support our member community.

We will refocus our work to digitally connect the Canberra region’s high-quality studio practice to the world. In line with our mission, we will continue to foster innovation, build collaboration and champion a secure future for a valued, creative and essential community of contemporary craftspeople, designers and audiences.

Our small but always mighty team will expand online engagement with our upcoming exhibitions, Terra Celestial: Artists-in-residence and Wayfaring. We will activate our online shop, experiment with new ways to connect with our community and provide tailored professional development workshops and advice for members.

If there is anything more we can do to support you, please let us know. We understand that government-funded artist grants are likely to become available and we will share this information to our networks once details are released.

We know our audiences – both existing and new – will enjoy receiving quality, curated, and creative content in their newsfeed, a welcome alternative to current headlines.

You can continue to support our members and Craft ACT:

#shoplocal #buyunique and purchase work by our members from the gallery and shop online

Share digital content with your own networks to help develop new audiences.

Donate today to our Fifty@50 fundraising campaign to double the value of your donation and grow the future of CraftACT’s creative community at https://chuffed.org/project/craft-act-fiftyat50. (Every dollar you donate will be doubled by Creative Partnerships Australia’s Plus 1 program. CraftACT has Deductible Gifts Recipient status and donations over $2 are tax deductible.)

Engage with Craft ACT online to learn more about contemporary craft and design in Canberra and the world.

Craft ACT will continue to be contactable by craftact@craftact.org.au and 02 6262 9333, or please contact the staff members directly.”

