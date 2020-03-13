Anthems Cancelled, Ticketholders To Be Refunded In Full

ANNOUNCEMENT: ANTHEMS FESTIVAL TICKETHOLDERS TO BE REFUNDED IN FULL

The promoters of the 2020 Anthems Festival on March 28 in Commonwealth Park, Canberra have regretfully made the decision to cancel this year’s festival.

All customers who purchased a ticket will receive a refund (including fees) directly to the account used to purchase. At this time we expect all refunds to be processed within 14 days.

“With conflicting information and uncertainty around the corona virus and the announcement by the World Health Organisation of an international pandemic we are seeing a large increase in cancellations of events globally this week.”

“The health and safety of our patrons, artists, and staff is always paramount at any of our events and we believe the right course of action is to not put anyone at unnecessary risk, and also to ensure the festival remains a regular feature on the ACT events calendar.”

“Although we don’t like what’s happening to our live music and arts industry as a result of this panic, to proceed when there is so much uncertainty in the market could affect the viability of the event for the Canberran community in the future.”

We would like to sincerely thank everyone for the fantastic support Anthems has received this year and we can’t wait to see you all in 2021.

An announcement regarding the 2021 event will be made in due course.

With thanks

Unbreakable Touring and the Anthems Festival team.

