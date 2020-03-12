Win one of 10 double passes to Hope Gap starring Annette Bening and Bill Nighy

Grace (Annette Bening) and Edward (Bill Nighy), married for 29 years, live in a small seaside town near a cove under the cliffs called Hope Gap.

When their son Jamie (Josh O’Connor) comes to visit for the weekend, Edward informs him that he plans to leave Grace, that same day.

Hope Gap tracks the unravelling of three lives, through stages of shock, disbelief, and anger, to a resolution of sorts. A husband, a wife, and a son are forced to face hard truths, and out of those truths to fashion new lives. In the end, Hope Gap is a story of survival.

Hope Gap is in cinemas on 9 April.

