[Win!] One of five double passes to 'Mystify', an intimate and insightful portrait of the internationally renowned INXS frontman, Michael Hutchence, with a Q&A with Director Richard Lowenstein

Dir: Richard Lowenstein , M, Australia, 2019, 102mins, DCP

An intimate and insightful portrait of the internationally renowned INXS frontman, Michael Hutchence.

Directed by Richard Lowenstein, the film is woven together from an immense collection of archival footage including Michael’s private home movies and those of his lovers, friends, and family.

A pastiche of memorable moments captured throughout the storied and often troubled life of one of Australia’s most beloved musical exports, Mystify shares the many sides of Michael and those that shared his life through music, art, photography and the written word.

Director Richard Lowenstein joins us for a Q&A after the film.

We have five double passes to the doco and Q&A to giveaway. For your chance to win one, write to allan@bmamag.com and tell him a happy memory or experience you’ve had connected to Michael Hutchence.

Mystify screens at Arc Cinema on 7 February, 6.00pm.

See more events in our Soundbreaking: Music Docos season.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

