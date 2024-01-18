Kate Miller-Heidke: A Musical Journey of Authenticity and Connection

By Sammy Moynihan

Cherished singer-songwriter, Kate Miller-Heidke, is set to enchant Canberra this January with her Catching Diamonds tour, promising an intimate and unforgettable musical experience. The concert celebrates Kate’s enduring love for music and her exceptional ability to connect with audiences.

Kate is keen to share her insights into the transformative power of music. Emphasising her commitment to authenticity, she states: “I learnt early on that if I was going to reach people, I have to embrace whatever was different about me.”

Embracing Authenticity: A Musical Revelation

Reflecting on her decades-long artistic journey, Kate opened up about her growth as an artist and a person.

“I feel more confident in myself and my art these days,” she reveals. “I’m in this glorious place where I give a lot less of shit about how I’m perceived.

“There’s freedom in embracing getting older, particularly for a woman in a blatantly ageist industry,” she added. “It was incredibly liberating to realise you don’t have to fit into some sort of prescribed box and can make work that speaks to you.”

With songs that gravitate towards darker, murkier themes, she looks forward to her next stage in her career, where she’ll explore the world of gothic folk.

The Heartbeat of Her Career

Kate’s fearless self-examination, evident growth through change, and remaining true to herself have endeared her to audiences. This can be witnessed at her live shows.

“Performing live is the core of what I do,” she says.

“My fan base is not one particular demographic; it’s really varied,” she noted, highlighting the authenticity of her fandom. “It’s not about the zeitgeist or commercial appeal; it’s a genuine love for music.”

The Magic of Live Music: Nerves, Energy & Sacred Moments

And speaking about the experience of performing live:

“Before I get on stage, I’m usually incredibly nervous,” Kate admits. “When I’m on, it’s fine, and feel truly in the moment.”

The nerves before going on stage, the electric energy during a performance, and the sacred feeling of being in the moment all contribute to the magic of live music for Kate.

“I hope the nerves never go away,” she says.

Kate’s inspirations are as diverse as her musical style. Drawing from poetry, novels, eavesdropped conversations, and even the movement of her own body, she finds inspiration everywhere.

“Everything is a source of inspiration,” she affirmed.

As a classically trained artist with a penchant for raw, emotional expression, Kate dismisses the notion of tension between the two. “I see it as a natural part of the creative process,” she says.

Her love for musical theatre, with its heightened emotional states, showcases her belief in its power as a unique and impactful art form.

Reconnecting with Australian Audiences

Having toured worldwide, Kate recognises her special connection with Australian audiences and relishes the opportunity Catching Diamonds gives to reach new people.

“Playing live has always been at the heart of what I do – I live for it,” she says. “I can’t wait to return to places I haven’t been in AGES and some I’ve never been to and connect with my amazing audiences across Australia. Regional crowds are some of the greatest people to play for!”

“Australian audiences are so warm and appreciative,” she enthuses. “I always enjoy playing Canberra, and this tour will be an evening of songs and stories from across my career that I’m so looking forward to sharing.”

In anticipation of the experience that awaits us Canberrans, Kate encapsulates the essence of the concert, stating:

“We’ll be playing the usual suspects, some unexpected covers, some new music, and I’ll be taking requests.”

Don’t Miss the Celebration

A celebration of music and connection beckons; a night filled with soul-stirring melodies, authentic storytelling, and the incomparable talent of one of Australia’s musical treasures.

As Kate eloquently summarises: “It’s a celebration of voice, storytelling, emotion, humour, and the transformative connection between the performer and the audience.”

Kate Miller-Heidke performs at The Canberra Theatre on Fri 19th Jan 2024. Tickets are $75-$89 + bf via Canberra Ticketing. Event has now sold out!!

Listen to Kate Miller-Heidke on Spotify, Apple Music and YouTube

Liked it? Take a second to support BMA Magazine on Patreon!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

