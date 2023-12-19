Dean Abbott embraces the Changing Seasons openheartedly

Best of Canberra Music with Vince Leigh

Dean Abbott’s third album, Changing Seasons, reiterates the stylistic tenets featured on his first two albums, Letting Go and Love Over Fear. Mainly, the new album reveals Dean’s commitment to creating an appreciable blend of adult-contemporary and alternative folk. It is amiable and openhearted yet with a recognisable sense of lush playfulness.

Opening with the title track, we’re introduced to a uniting motif: atmospheric, ambient washes, which provide an obvious and fitting framework to welcome us into this mellow world. Rhythms of various tones and textures appear and slide away, whether loop-based or percussive, swimming in and out in much the same as the varying instrument choices do.

Acoustic and clean guitars are the most often used accompaniment, with pads and keys a close second.

The nature of the instrument chosen suggests a considered balance. For example, in Wiser, its use of piano highlights the spiritual flavour of the song.

This being stated, many of the tracks are pared back, elevating Dean’s voice and \ reinforcing the intimate nature of the work.

As Dean tells us on Storms:

There’s a lot we can take

from a storm

And who can disagree with this viewpoint, a poignant metaphoric method of reflecting on life’s trials and lessons.

However, there are a few deviations, including adopting reggae grooves found in Storms and the closing track, All Part Of A Dream.

Some songs feature a stronger tendency to reach melodic peaks and condense all the characteristic attributes into one alluring entity, such as Live For Today, whose optimistic temperament makes it one of the more instantly accessible tracks.

Changing Seasons is measured in songwriting, vocal performance, and production. In tandem with a pleasing vocal approach and sound—gentle, breezy yet imbued with a touch of acceptable earnestness— Dean’s tales of self reflection and love consistently maintain their nuanced and subtle charms.

