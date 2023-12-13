[Locality]Local Gigs to get you in the ’23 Festive Mood.

With Jannah Fahiz – Send gigs and info to: [JANNAH.FAHIZ@GMAIL.COM]

Well, another year has come and gone! Hopefully yours was filled with fond times with many-a music bucket list item cheerfully checked off.

This time of the year can be hectic and emotional for many, so remember to step back and have some Me Time. Over the next few weeks, take some moments to reflect on the past year —the good, the bad, the in-between—and acknowledge it all as it has led you to this point.

Think of some of the things you are proud of and give yourself a pat on the back!

Now, as for gigs, I’ve selected a handful of shows to get you in the festive mood!

Festival 15

Festival 15 is taking place on Friday, 15 December from 6pm, where 15 up-and coming bands play for 15 minutes each across both stages at The Baso (formerly The Basement). What other opportunity do you have to see this many tip-top locals in one place?

This high-paced mixed-bill showcase will be bound to have your next favourite local band take the stage.

And do you wanna take a guess at how much tickets are? Well done! $15 via Oztix. You score 15 points.

Kim Yang

Photo by Chris Walsh

Kim Yang is making a return on December 23rd at Smith’s Alternative. Just in time for Christmas!

Could we ask for a better Christmas present? Doors open at 3:30pm for excellent late afternoon entertainment.

This will be a stirring, stripped-back show with only keys (Hayden Kinsman) and double bass (Matt Nightingale) accompanying Kim.

What’s more, the wonderful Areta as well as special guest, Clarissa Goh, will open the show. You can grab your ticket now via Smith’s website for $25.

NYE Supper Club

Nothing planned for New Year’s Eve yet? Like it a bit on the bougie side? Then the Queenies at Kingston for the NYE Supper Club is your ticket!

Starting at 6pm on—yep, you guessed it—Sunday, 31 December, think sublime live jazz meets a three-course meal with you decked out in your favourite glamorous outfit to ring in the New Year.

Your players for the evening will be Chris Johnstone, Angela Lount, and Leo Joseph. Tickets are $101 per person via Eventbrite, and you can choose to sit inside or in the garden.

Totes Broodal

Lastly but not leastly (but perhaps a little beastly), this one will wake you up for the epic year ahead!

If you’re looking for a night filled with the might of metal, then the Pot Belly Bar on Friday, 19 January will be the place to be.

This event is titled Totes Broodal for good reason with three heavy bands set to knock your socks off: Reign Of Terror, Post Human and Flesh.

The show will kick off at 7pm on the day, and you can grab your ticket at the door for $15.

Those are the gigs I’ve selected for you to celebrate the closing of 2023 and to welcome you in 2024!

Remember to take the time to treat yourself this silly season. Stay safe, be kind, and keep loving live music.

Sending love and joy to all!

