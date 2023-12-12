Hot Tix – Six Top Music Things for Summer ’23/24

Canberra Music Arts thingy compiled by Allan Sko

WHO: Box Dye Princess single launch

WITH: NORA, Abi Main, Dirt Nap

WHEN: Sat 16th Dec. 6pm – 9pm

WHERE: The Front

A new single from beloved punksters Box Dye! Well, this is cause to celebrate, and the Boxsters. As YOUR Punk & Disorderly columnist and Box Dye drummer/vocalist Alice Worley says: “We are so proud to finally get Princess out into the world, and we’re stoked to be celebrating with all these talented people.” Speaking of, marking the occasion is the electrifying emo-rock thrills of NORA, talented beyond her years singer/ songwriterpianist/guitaris Abi Main, and—oooooo! exciting!— brand new femme punk band alert Dirt Nap! 6pm – 9pm at The Front. Get your tickets via Humantix.

WHO: King Parrot

WITH: Witchskull, Deprivation and Point 17

WHEN: Saturday 16th Dec from 2pm

WHERE: The Baso

After returning from a 34 date North American tour supporting Pantera, Lamb of God, Weedeater and a slew of headlining dates across the US and Canada, King Parrot are heading to Canberra to round out a massive year of touring. Saturday December 16 at The Baso will be one of the last King Parrot shows of the year, with support from Witchskull, Deprivation and Point 17. Be sure to catch the boys before they head out on the Knotfest tour in March 2024 and prepare for their forthcoming new album. From 2pm til late, tickets $39.90 via Oztix

WHO: Palace Of The King

WHAT: Friends In Low Places tour

WHEN: Sunday, 17 Dec, 3pm

WHERE: The Baso

With over a decade under their studded belts, Palace Of The King have ascended ever since their 3-track demon days of 2012, touting their fiery blues-infused rock and roll sound. Far from a grave-robbing retro trip, PotK has just as much in common with Rival Sons, Graveyard, and Jack White as they do Led Zeppelin, Black Sabbath, and Deep Purple. Remember when bands released an album a year and toured ’til the wheels fell off the tour van? That returneth, with new LP Friends In Low Places. Sunday, 17 Dec, The Baso, 3pm, $29.60 via Oztix

WHO: Music in the Mountains at Corin Forest

WHAT: Live music + Food and Drink + Alpine Slide

WHEN: 06 Jan, 21 Jan, 03 Feb

WHERE: Corin Forest

Get ready to groove with friends and family this summer as Music in the Mountains returns to Corin Forest! Catch an epic line-up of local artists as you kick back under the open sky with a selection of wines, beers, and tip-top food. And the Alpine Slide will be working its magic late into the evening. Score! Tickets are only $15 per person with free entry for kids aged 12 & under. Peep the full lineup via https://www.corin.com.au/events/

WHO: CREATIVES-IN-THE-PARK

WHAT: A picnic catch-up hosted by You Are Here

WHEN: Saturday 16 December, 2pm-4pm

WHERE: Eddison Park, Woden

Creatives in-the park is a chance to connect with Canberra’s creative community. And for the final event of the year they are heading south! You Are Here will host a Saturday arvo picnic in Eddison Park with artist-led conversations on collaboration, music, art installations, with iced tea from our friends at Waypoint Tea Co. PLUS Colombian artists Yamile Tafur Rios and Carlos Mario Sanchez will chat about their love of food and cooking, and share delicious homemade charcoal arepas. All creatives and alike are welcome! Please register for catering via Eventbrite.

WHO: Phil Franklin’s super band

WITH: Dr El Suavo (magician) + The Absentee

WHEN: Sat 18th Jan

WHERE: The Pot Belly

Multi-disciplined musician, Phil Franklin (of prolific American Avant Garde and Noise Rock groups Faxed Head and The Secret Chiefs 3) is creating a different sound from his decorated past endeavors and delivering his newest creation, Franklin’s Mint. Franklin’s Mint has melded itself into a band of extreme extraordinary talent featuring, Phil Franklin, Danny Heifetz, (Mr. Bungle/The Secret Chiefs 3/Diesel Head), Bär McKinnon (Mr. Bungle/The Secret Chiefs 3/ Umlaut), also including Melbourne’s very own musical freak of nature, Daniel Tucceri. Joining them is Melbourne magician Dr El Suavo with local opener The Absentee. Tix are $20 via Trybooking.

