Sam Floyd’s Magical Musical Mystery Journey

BMA Artist Profile

It’s Sam Floyd’s party, and he’ll fly if he wants to. Ahead of the folk-pop fella’s 26 November Smith’s Alternative celebration, we caught up with Mr Floyd to learn what pulls his party popper…

How did you start on this magical musical journey?

My first loves were my Dad’s vinyls of The Beach Boys and Madness. I played flute in year 5/6 band, then spent a couple years learning piano before taking up guitar when I was 14. I was obsessed with complicated pop songs from the ‘60s. I’ve constantly returned to song-writing as a way of processing, and there’s nothing quite so cathartic as singing.

Describe your sound:

Acoustic yet raucous. One-Man Folk-Pop Rollercoaster.

Key tracks should people check out?

Shitty $5 Guitar – live recording ————–>

Warm Up Act – a recording I made in my garage accompanied by an experimental animation film created by my Mum, visual artist Frankie Sparke ————–>

Influences?

Lindsey Buckingham’s guitar style! Percussive. He delivers songs with such blunt force whilst doing intricate things with his fingers. And his synergy with Stevie Nicks! Fleetwood’s live recordings are the benchmark. The Magnetic Fields album 69 Love Songs revolutionised my creativity. So much joy. Songs started just falling out of me after.

A preponderance of my songs are inspired by romances (or absence of them!), but just as many are offbeat takes and observations on my life and the universe. These days my favourite creations come from somewhere mysterious…

What are some of your most memorable experiences?

Writing and directing Every Base Covered, a collection of my short plays, in 2009; later that year a sold out season of Not Axel Harrison, a collaboration with The Street Theatre; taking shows to Adelaide Fringe; busking on the streets of Melbourne.

What is it that you love about the scene?

I’m always busy seeing live theatre and music in Canberra. We’re thriving. My favourite is the atmosphere and community created at Smith’s Alternative. Designed with artists and audiences alike, it’s a space to take risks. I’ve bought work from the last three exhibitions.

Tell us about one of your proudest moments.

Making the finals of the Gasworks Circus Showdown in 2016 with co-conspirator, Tom Davis, as The Fumbling Bumblers. We did a 15-minute danger-juggling act featuring such items as weapons-grade plutonium, eight bags of cocaine, and an egg.

What are your plans for the future?

Create my show Rezza; songs, stories and imagery from my years living as a mad sci-artist on the outskirts of inner-north Melbourne.

Another body of work, Lovelife & Lackthereof.

Make my poetry zines, All of my Friends are Imaginary: Psychotic Soap Opera, into an animation series.

I’m in the process of becoming a qualified baker. Doing a manual labour job stimulates my creativity. One day I want to start my own bakery-café-gallery-venue.

What makes you laugh?

The outrageous and nonsensical.

What pisses you off?

I have a very long fuse. Anger feels awful.

Where can people check you out?

Next gig is It’s My Party at Smith’s, 4pm on Sunday, 26 November, celebrating my birthday. I’m playing first for an hour or so, followed by band Jason Recliner. Stay tuned for more performances at Smith’s, and my poetry is published in small zines available there.

Watch a recent gig on Youtube

Reach me at stiklas.newhart@gmail.com

Liked it? Take a second to support BMA Magazine on Patreon!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

