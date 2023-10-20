MAMAs: The MusicACT Music Awards are Back for ’23

Following the success of the 2022 event, the MusicACT Music Awards (the MAMAs) return in 2023 to celebrate the ACT music scene, with the awards ceremony held on Tuesday 5 December at renowned city venue Highball upstairs in the Canberra City Centre’s Melbourne Building.

Nominations are now open for the 2023 MusicACT Music Awards, with nominations closing on November 1.

The nomination and award voting process sets out to be a grass roots music industry recognition. The MAMAs acknowledge the ACT’s uniquely independent and highly collaborative music scene, the importance of encouraging emerging new music and celebrating the incredible contributions of individual artists and music industry workers who drive the ACT’s contemporary music industry.

The 4 peer-voted categories are:

Best Release of the Year

Independent Debut of the Year

Artist of the Year

Music Industry Legend of the Year

Furthermore, we will present 2023 inductees into MusicACT’s Hall of Fame.

We look forward to seeing you all on Tues 5 Dec for an evening of celebration and fantastic live music.

To find out more and cast your nomination please visit : https://www.musicact.com.au/mamas

