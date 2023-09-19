[Giveaway] One Double Pass to Tom Ballard – Yes/No: A Comedy Lecture

Tom Ballard is hitting Canberra’s Kambri Theatre THIS SATURDAY 23 Sep, and to celebrate BMA has one double pass to giveaway!

To win send an email to Bossman at allan@bmamag.com and tell him why you are afraid of change. Entries close 5pm Thursday 21 Sep.

Join the Year 11 Legal Studies graduate and university law dropout as he deploys jokes and funny pictures to blast through the history of Australian referenda and to ask the big questions: What the hell is wrong with us? Why are we so afraid of change? Why does our constitution suck so hard? Should we just start this whole thing again, please?

Snap up your tickets now before it’s too late! https://cmdy.live/BAL23YESNOCanberra

Liked it? Take a second to support BMA Magazine on Patreon!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

