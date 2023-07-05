‘We’re thrilled to be able to bring international and renowned Australian acts to the ACT for a community-based festival’

(Pictured L to R: Bakar, Dune Rats, Ball Park Music & Becca Hatch)

Legacy music festival STONEFEST returns to the University of Canberra with alt indie-rock artist Bakar (UK), Australian indie-darlings Ball Park Music, punk-rock icons Dune Rats and Kamilaroi-Samoan rising RnB & pop singer-songwriter Becca Hatch as well as a handpicked upcoming local selection including Ike(from)Pluto, smartcasual and Sophie Edwards.

Renowned for its connection to Canberra, Stonefest is back for good in 2023 and the event organisers have a huge vision for its expansion into the future. The festival began in 2001, and ran until 2010, with acts such as Groove Armada, The Living End, Something for Kate and The Avalanches among the ranks in its initial run. Returning in 2019, Stonefest has since seen the likes of Vera Blue, Skeggs, Thelma Plum, Ruby Fields, Example (UK) and Genesis Owusu grace its stages.

‘Bakar is our first international artist booking post-COVID. We’re thrilled to be able to bring international and renowned Australian acts to the ACT, and provide opportunities for up-and-coming Canberran artists to perform at a higher level’ says UC Live’s director Charlotte Anderson-Clift, ‘UC Live is well and truly back into the swing of things post-COVID. It’s a tricky market right now, but we’re working around the clock to deliver an exciting event for the Canberra community.’

UC Live’s all-female event team pride themselves on local involvement – with partnerships including local favourite BentSpoke Brewing Co.

‘At its core, Stonefest is a festival with the Canberra scene and community at its heart. We offer a huge discount for University of Canberra students, and source locally for everything from our intermission DJs to our production team to our graphic designer’ says Anderson-Clift, ‘I think when you have the means to put on a festival like this, it’s important to take everyone on the journey.’

Tickets to Stonefest start from $59.00 for University of Canberra students, and $89-99 for the general public. Go and grab them here >> TICKETS

Photo by Meg Houghton

