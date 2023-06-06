Metallise – Winter Has Risen 23!

The word on metal summoned by Josh Nixon

Greetings from under my electric blanket in the garage where only the blackest of tidings are sent forth from lands afar…oh man I shouldn’t have gotten Diablo IV on the early edition before writing this. It’s electronic crack I tells ya, but I digress.

Shred King

I Built The Sky play the Basement off the back of their recent run with master shredder Plini, Thursday June 15th.

Hooly dooly if their prog stylings aren’t enough to entice you along there’s a competition with some fine chests of loot to be plundered if you wish to attend a novel addition to their tour, a masterclass. A select few will provide a full meet and greet on top of a run down with main man Ro Han on all things song writing, technique and much more. The masterclass tickets include a chance to win a stunning Maton acoustic guitar (Australian made and the among the best there is), a Boss Katana 50 watt amp or a set of Ro’s signature Bare Knuckle pickups. There’s only 20 tickets available for the masterclass so do not miss out on yours!

Lords of Stoner

Sweden stoner rock riff lords Deville are making the effort to come to Canberra June 21st after another Covid impacted touring schedule gets caught up. Over a near 20 year career the band have played alongside a laundry list of great bands in the genre and beyond including Fu Manchu, Red Fang, Torche and Sepultura. Wouldn’t mind seeing the lot on the same bill to be honest, but the bill is no less enticing with supports from Whisperhead and Slowbeard and you can get tickets from Oztix right now.

Metal Knights

Witchskull have finally announced the fruits of their labours of the past year with the announcement in the past couple of weeks of their 4th studio album The Serpent Tide. A labour produced down in Melbourne at Toyland and Goatsound Studios with long time collaborator Jason PC the band’s label Rise Above Records put forth the news that June 16th is the date and released the video for the lead single of the album, also entitled The Serpent Tide which you can watch above.

The band are playing a launch Saturday June 24th at The Croatian Club in Downer on a huge bill dubbed Metal Knights and featuring a huge cast in support. Pure Envy, Elm Street, Dark Horse, Just Say Ozzy and Aiffel are all on board and tickets are available now at Moshtix. The Skull have also prepared a few shows down the east coast and a couple forthcoming in town so keep and eye out for those and all the best to the boys for the new record.

Take a Voyage Through All The Metal Flavours.

June 24 has all the opportunities for all the metal flavours with the Eurovision WA legends Voyager coming to the Basement big room on the Canberra leg of their full Australian tour. After coming a hard done by 9th, but still defying all the odds and representing Australia so awesomely on the worlds biggest musical competition stage, you know you’re in for an epic night. If you really got the Eurovision bug and want to meet the guys, they have a great meet and greet package available but you better get them tickets now.

Also June 24th at the Pot Belly, Sydney thrashers Dark Order celebrate 30 years in the game with a huge night of headbanging madness and invite you to join them for the party. Chain Tombstone, Depuration and Dyatlov Pass and a set covering Dark Order‘s 3 album career will be dialed to 11, get your tickets now.

More Gigs To Warm Your Dark Hearts

Friday June 30 is a monster show with one of the UK’s absolute best doom bands of all time paying a visit to the Basement. Esoteric have been doing it slow for 31 years this year and are one of the earliest proponents of what was dubbed later as the “funeral doom” style of death laced doom metal. Almost impenetrable heaviness is on the cards to ticket holders and you will kick yourself if you miss the Maniacal Pyrrhonism Tour!

Megedeth fans have a big mark on their fridge calendars for July 12th with Dave Ellefson and Jeff Young reuniting together to perform the seminal works Killing is My Business…and Business is Good and So Far, So Good…So What albums in their entirety! Theme for the month continues with meet and greet packages available for this one as well so dig out your battle jackets and vinyl and tapes and get your tickets for this naught to be repeated event today.

That’s going to be a big week at the Basement with the Canberra leg of the Exhumed tour rolling into town Sunday July 16th. A huge local bill will be on hand to join the gore metal masters including Wretch, Carnal Viscera and Claret Ash. It’s been 40kg’s on my part and about 20 years since the guys rolled through town last, photo for proof with them member Leon and the Secret Devil Zine editors who has gone on to join bands including Nails. Tickets on sale now!

Lastly this month is the cryptic promise of the headliner for this years instalment of Hard Out happening at Rose Cottage on July 22nd. The headliner is announced June 24, but confirmed for now are The Vee Bees, Hydranaut, Spoil, The Barren Spinsters, B.C., Oceanlord, Escape Syndrome & Grand Duke. That’s enough to steel your reserves and buy some thermal undies. Tickets are on sale now at Moshtix.

