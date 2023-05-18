Flickerfest’s National Tour, Thursday 18 May

Flickerfest bills itself as Australia’s largest short-film festival, and indeed the standard has been high.

In its 32nd year, Flickerfest will screen its Best of Australian Shorts programme in Canberra for ONE SCREENING ONLY on its national tour: this Thursday, 18 May 2023, at the Palace Electric. And — not to be missed — this programme if nine shorts includes not one, not two, but four short films made by Canberra filmmakers, in Canberra.

In The Pleasure of Meeting Someone, written and directed by local Callum Flinn and shot in Lyneham and Clear Range with local cast and crew, a young, ambitious man facing the loss of a girl very special to him must explore her effect on him.

Marionettes (And the Virtue of a Lotus Flower), written, directed, and produced by Prajdnik Awasthi and animated in Canberra, fictionalises the true plight of the filmmaker’s Nepalese grandmother as a child bride, and at Flickerfest 2023 was awarded Special Mention of the Jury under Best Australian Animation.

Canberran Greg Moran has written, directed, and produced a comedy of errors, White Lies, starring Canberran actor and theatre director Edward Whiteman and capturing budding actor and Federal Parliamentarian Barnaby Joyce.

Also shot around the city is The Overthrow, about two young women on a skate to Canberra for climate change.

Aside from these films with their starring locations, the programme includes other films that have received prominent attention: Katele (Mudskipper), about a woman longing for home, which at Flickerfest 2023 won Best Australian Short Film, and An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It, nominated for the Oscar for Best Short Animation.

With nine shorts all up, there’ll be a lot to see. Tickets include a complimentary drink upon arrival and introductions to the films by our local filmmakers and the festival team.

When: 6:15 p.m. for 7:00 p.m., Thursday 18 May.

Where: Palace Electric cinemas, New Acton.

Price: $27.50 full or $24.50 plus booking fee.

Further information and tickets: https://www.flickerfest.com.au/tour/canberra/.

