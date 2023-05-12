[Ticket Giveaway] Win one of three double passes to Ruth O’Brien’s SONGS FOR ABBY EP Launch @ The Street Theatre



Ruth O’Brien ticket giveaway overseen by Allan Sko

Happening tomorrow – Saturday, 13 May, 7:30pm at The Street Theatre – beloved Canberra singer-songwriter Ruth O’Brien presents her long-awaited second EP, Songs For Abby.

It’s no secret that these songs have been written to, and about, Ruth’s cats, Abby and Monti (also known as Kitmas and Chicken). Ruth’s ambition with this project was to capture both the tension and the pure joy that can arise when cohabiting with furry lounge lions. The beautifully crafted, catchy songs also serve as a reflection on relationships as a whole.

And the celebratory launch night brings with it an all-star Canberra affair! Joining Ruth on stage will be:

One of the hardest working men in music, Viktor Rufus on guitar.

On the cello, and sublime backing vocal duties, it’s Mirror Mirror’s very own, Tab Hart!

And injecting some thrumming double-bass atmosphere, it’s the Nicest Man In Music, with talent as magnificent as his beard… Matt Nightingale!

As if all this wasn’t enough, opening the night will be another well-loved local talent, Xandrella (aka Ally Cowell).

And you could win a double pass to this ebullient display of Canberra musical finery. To win, simply write to allan@bmamag.com and tell him a time you saw an animal do something funny.

Ruth O’Brien will be performing at The Street Theatre for the launch of her new EP, Songs For Abby. She is supported by Xandrella. Tickets are available via The Street website.

