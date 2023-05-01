Metalise Winter Malaise – 25 Acts across 7 Gigs + 1 helluva new CBR tune



Metalise column brought to you by Josh Nixon

The late summer weather has really made this cold wet snap not only a pain in the arse for loading gear in and out of venues, but makes those inevitable finger jams even more painful. The silver lining, of course, is all the bands selling the long sleeve merch and hoodies at recent events are now coming out in force. Like a black flower blooming across the washing lines of the capital.

Thankfully, the shitty weather isn’t curtailing the opportunity to add to the washing pile of barley legible fonts on black backgrounds.

Mayhaps, The Metalise May calendar?

The Pot Belly continues to bring some cool 4-band bills that pair wonderfully with their sumptuous craft beer menu. On Friday, 12 May you can get along and try them for yourself whilst enjoying the neck workout with Axiomatic Theory, Shockwave, Whisperhead, and AtrocitA.

The Iron Maidens make a welcome return to The Basement on Friday, May 15 with the full Maiden production treatment.

All Maidens; All Iron as F*&k

With the skills of five strong women blazing their way through one of metal’s most revered back catalogues, Metalise advises the need of your strongest sing-along lungs, as well as your tickets, for this one.

Thy Art Is Murder are undertaking a significant regional tour this Autumn, and Canberra is on the chopping block for the brutivities.

The Basement will play host on Saturday, 20 May for the guys, who have just come back from a 25-date tour of the USA ahead of the 16 dates around Australia.

Joined by Justice for the Damned and To The Grave, they’ll be breakdowns dropping like red ‘n’ yellow leaves in the ‘burbs. Tickets are available now through bit.ly/basotix.

Heavy Hitters Ahoy

USA legends Despise You have kindly included Canberra on their May national tour, popping down to Transit Bar on Thursday, 25 May. Malevolent power violence of the first order, the Californian veterans—with a near three decade wrap sheet that includes splits with everyone from Agoraphobic Nosebleed to Coke Bust—you will be hard pressed to find an angrier set this winter.

They are touring nationally with newish Melbourne band Choof, who are spreading the good news of their Dimwitted Amoral Exploitation EP (out now through Dead Set Records). They are further joined by local maniacs Blight Worms and Bloodmouth. If you have a lot of pent up rage with the price of living, rent, and generally trying to get by in this crazy world, then you need a cathartic release in the form of tickets for this show. Available now through the Dead Set Records website.

Make Them Suffer hit the news recently as additions to Parkway Drive‘s 20th anniversary tour of North America, joining Northlane and The Amity Affliction on a bill labelled Monsters of Oz.

It’s fortuitous timing, as it coincides with celebrating the band’s 10th anniversary of debut Neverbloom, replete with a quick package tour around Australia with New Jersey mates Fit For An Autopsy. On Wednesday, 31 May you can pop yourself along to The Basement nice and early to catch tour opener Ocean Sleeper kick off proceedings. Metalise advises you get your tickets from The Basement website first!

Beloved Old Venue; Fresh New Sounds

It’s always good to see other venues trying metal shows out. After our own Witchskull did such a great job at Live at the Polo a ways back, they’re keeping it in Downer and hitting up a show at the Australian Croatian Club on Saturday, 24 June.

It’s no small event either, with the guys headlining a 6-band bill that includes Purenvy, Elm Street, Dark Horse, Just Say Ozzy, and Aiffel. Tickets are already moving on this ripper, and the ‘Skull no doubt will be playing some new jams from their forthcoming fourth album due out *I THINK* in winter this year. So head along to Moshtix to grab your tickets to this huge show.

UK death doom veterans Esoteric are a fantastic addition to the winter program at The Basement on Friday, 30 June.

31 years into their seven album career, it’s a must see show for fans of epic death-laced doom metal. The support slots feature Sydney’s excellent Burden Man, and Canberra’s own death doom vets Futility. This is going to be a killer one folks; don’t sleep on them tickets.

“It’s Hyyyyyyyyyyydra-nautic… Why It’s-a Greased Fightin’!”

And to end this month on a high, Hydranaut have a killer bit of self-titled vinyl out that you can grab from their Bandcamp site right now. If you’re unsure about the level of rock to be had, then assess for yourself through the wonders of YouTube and the film clip for the song Give Em a Drink. Prepare thyself for party.

Hydranaut – Give Em A Drink

