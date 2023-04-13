HOT TIX – 6 Top Music Things to See This Month

Canberra Music Arts thingy compiled by Allan Sko
BMA has lovingly gathered together some of the best and brightest music happenings the fair city of Canberra (and surrounds) has to offer.
Read on below, and get on out!
WHO: Urthboy + Dallas Woods + Loren Ryan
WHAT: Urhtboy’s final headline tour
WHEN: Fri, 14 Apr – 6pm
WHERE: Kambri @ ANU
Multi-award winning artist and pioneer Urthboy has released his 7th studio album, Savour. Having earned a reputation for storytelling and social commentary, Urthboy has always sat in the engine room of local hip hop culture, though is more commonly compared to Paul Kelly than Hilltop Hoods. To celebrate his three-part project, Urthboy’s Savour Every Moment Tour will be his last as headliner. Joined by Noongar wordsmith, Dallas Woods, and the 2023 winner of the Toyota Starmaker Award at Tamworth Music Festival, Gamilaraay artist Loren Ryan. From 6pm, $39.76 via Moshtix
WHO: Canberra Beatdown Battle
WHAT: Beat-y sets, battles, and champions
WHEN: Sat, 15 Apr – 8pm
WHERE: Transit Bar
Back once again! The 2023 Canberra Beatdown is bringing the best local and interstate beatmakers battling it out head to head for the title of Canberra Beatdown Champion. Joining them on the night will be live beat sets from interstate acts Threatnique (Syd) and Supaadry (Syd). Also cutting it up on the decks is Canberra DMC Champion Chemi-cal, with a special guest host to be announced. Being Canberra’s second ever beat battle event this is definitely not a night to miss out on.
From 8pm, $28.30 via Oztix
WHO: Neil Murray
WHAT: The Telling album launch
WHEN: Sun, 16 Apr – 7pm – 9pm
WHERE: Smith’s Alternative
Maverick song man Neil Murray was a founding member of the pioneering Warumpi Band that, in the 1980s, penetrated mainstream Australia with the iconic anthems My Island Home and Blackfella Whitefella. Neil Murray is now a respected singer/songwriter, with Good Light in Broome, Whispering Casuarina, and Lights Of Hay comprising just some of his well-loved songs. He has a string of remarkable albums, the most recent being Blood & Longing and Tjungu (all in one, joined together) with Sammy Butcher. Supported by the fantastic Melanie Horsnell. 7pm – 9pm, $45 via venue
WHO: Sir Archer
WHAT: 7-piece yacht group’s Getaway single
launch
WHEN: Fri, 21 Apr – 7pm
WHERE: The Basement
Further exploring the sound of their combined influences, Sir Archer’s first single for 2023, Getaway, sees the band embrace their “yacht rock” roots. They’re keeping it smooth through the tasteful use of beautifully seasoned tones and cool grooves, combined with quintessential lyrical concepts, such as the exhilaration to escape. Pure yacht rock, baby. Three years on since their first release, When I Was Younger in 2020, Sir Archer are really finding their feet, with a growing reputation as great songwriters with strong musicianship and a sharable live show. Doors 7pm, $23.44 via Oztix
WHO: Telenova
WHAT: Melb Cinematic Pop Trio
WHEN: Thu, 27 Mar – 8pm
WHERE: Transit Bar
Fresh from a festival-filled summer including Spilt Milk, Lost Paradise, and Falls, Telenova release euphoric new single Lost In The Rush and announce a 15-date Australian Regional Tour. 2022 was a milestone year for Telenova, winning Breakthrough Independent Artist of the Year at the AIR Awards and performing at the APRA Awards, before releasing their second EP Stained Glass Love which garnered major support from triple j, The Guardian, BBC Radio 6, NME, and more.
From 8pm, $30 via Oztix
WHO: Spectrum Big Band
WHAT: UNESCO Int. Jazz Day
WHEN: Sun, 30 Apr – 2pm
WHERE: Murranji Theatre in Hawker College
Spectrum Big Band has been at the forefront of the jazz scene in Canberra since 1998, where it began as the Canberra City Show
Band, part of Canberra City Band Inc. A 20-piece, Spectrum perform and promote jazz, swing, and funk, to audiences around the Canberra region. Led by Musical Director Andrew Kimber, Spectrum will explore the history of Big Band’s repertoire from the great composers through to modern hits, exploring their influence on hip hop and jazz. From 2pm, $20 – $30 + bf via Stagecenta