HOT TIX – 6 Top Music Things to See This Month

WHO: Urthboy + Dallas Woods + Loren Ryan

WHAT: Urhtboy’s final headline tour

WHEN: Fri, 14 Apr – 6pm

WHERE: Kambri @ ANU

Multi-award winning artist and pioneer Urthboy has released his 7th studio album, Savour. Having earned a reputation for storytelling and social commentary, Urthboy has always sat in the engine room of local hip hop culture, though is more commonly compared to Paul Kelly than Hilltop Hoods. To celebrate his three-part project, Urthboy’s Savour Every Moment Tour will be his last as headliner. Joined by Noongar wordsmith, Dallas Woods, and the 2023 winner of the Toyota Starmaker Award at Tamworth Music Festival, Gamilaraay artist Loren Ryan. From 6pm, $39.76 via Moshtix

WHO: Canberra Beatdown Battle

WHAT: Beat-y sets, battles, and champions

WHEN: Sat, 15 Apr – 8pm

WHERE: Transit Bar

Back once again! The 2023 Canberra Beatdown is bringing the best local and interstate beatmakers battling it out head to head for the title of Canberra Beatdown Champion. Joining them on the night will be live beat sets from interstate acts Threatnique (Syd) and Supaadry (Syd). Also cutting it up on the decks is Canberra DMC Champion Chemi-cal, with a special guest host to be announced. Being Canberra’s second ever beat battle event this is definitely not a night to miss out on.

From 8pm, $28.30 via Oztix

WHO: Neil Murray

WHAT: The Telling album launch

WHEN: Sun, 16 Apr – 7pm – 9pm

WHERE: Smith’s Alternative

Maverick song man Neil Murray was a founding member of the pioneering Warumpi Band that, in the 1980s, penetrated mainstream Australia with the iconic anthems My Island Home and Blackfella Whitefella. Neil Murray is now a respected singer/songwriter, with Good Light in Broome, Whispering Casuarina, and Lights Of Hay comprising just some of his well-loved songs. He has a string of remarkable albums, the most recent being Blood & Longing and Tjungu (all in one, joined together) with Sammy Butcher. Supported by the fantastic Melanie Horsnell. 7pm – 9pm, $45 via venue

WHO: Sir Archer

WHAT: 7-piece yacht group’s Getaway single

launch

WHEN: Fri, 21 Apr – 7pm

WHERE: The Basement

Further exploring the sound of their combined influences, Sir Archer’s first single for 2023, Getaway, sees the band embrace their “yacht rock” roots. They’re keeping it smooth through the tasteful use of beautifully seasoned tones and cool grooves, combined with quintessential lyrical concepts, such as the exhilaration to escape. Pure yacht rock, baby. Three years on since their first release, When I Was Younger in 2020, Sir Archer are really finding their feet, with a growing reputation as great songwriters with strong musicianship and a sharable live show. Doors 7pm, $23.44 via Oztix

WHO: Telenova

WHAT: Melb Cinematic Pop Trio

WHEN: Thu, 27 Mar – 8pm

WHERE: Transit Bar

Fresh from a festival-filled summer including Spilt Milk, Lost Paradise, and Falls, Telenova release euphoric new single Lost In The Rush and announce a 15-date Australian Regional Tour. 2022 was a milestone year for Telenova, winning Breakthrough Independent Artist of the Year at the AIR Awards and performing at the APRA Awards, before releasing their second EP Stained Glass Love which garnered major support from triple j, The Guardian, BBC Radio 6, NME, and more.

From 8pm, $30 via Oztix

WHO: Spectrum Big Band

WHAT: UNESCO Int. Jazz Day

WHEN: Sun, 30 Apr – 2pm

WHERE: Murranji Theatre in Hawker College

Spectrum Big Band has been at the forefront of the jazz scene in Canberra since 1998, where it began as the Canberra City Show

Band, part of Canberra City Band Inc. A 20-piece, Spectrum perform and promote jazz, swing, and funk, to audiences around the Canberra region. Led by Musical Director Andrew Kimber, Spectrum will explore the history of Big Band’s repertoire from the great composers through to modern hits, exploring their influence on hip hop and jazz. From 2pm, $20 – $30 + bf via Stagecenta

