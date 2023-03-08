ANIRBAN JEE – You On My Side

Single review by Vince Leigh

Smooth as pop and R&B

Australian music artist Anirban Jee has just added another track to his ever-expanding list of releases. You On My Side reveals the musician’s developing stylistic predilections, a smooth pop veneer over an R&B, contemporary soul foundation. And as showcased on his previous single releases, which include Mayday (2020), Move Out (2021), and Will Above My Wish (2022), Anirban has been developing this genre mix for some time and with a healthy degree of success.

Anirban Jee has worked with several big names, including Simon Cohen (Will.I.Am, Guy Sebastian, Vera Blue, Thelma Plum), Steve Peach (Icehouse, Marcia Hines, Stafford Brothers, The Voice Contestants, Choirboys, Fabrice (Milli Vanilli), Sophie Monk), Adrian Hannan (Delta Goodrem, Gabriella Cilmi, Taxi Ride, The Androids), Sven Tydeman (Josh Pyke, Tina Cousins, Candice Alley), and his songwriting skills have generated numerous radio plays spanning both commercial and community radio stations across Australia.

To every person finding the love of their life

You On My Side utilises this mix of styles in prudent measures, never swaying too heavily into dance territory and never fixed entirely in the R&B zone. It is, after all, a pop track, but one whose guiding narrative and Anirban’s earnest communication of it and commitment to it imbue it with a smooth, late-night reflective tint. The arrangement doesn’t contain all that many surprise elements; we have a verse-chorus cycle repeated, then a bridge to a chorus out, but relies on the modification in melodic structure to hold more of our attention; and this it does, providing two distinct parts that feel dynamic without sounding too predictable. The unornamented production serves the song well, too, framing the melodic variations and performance in the most concise way, with just the right instrumental swathes and vocal harmony additions.

As Anirban has said about the song, ‘You On My Side portrays the fulfilment and celebration of finally meeting the love of one’s life who believes in them and remains on their side through the ups and downs in life. It is a tribute to the journey of every person finding the love of their life.’

You can listen to this track from Friday, 10 March on Spotify or Apple Music

