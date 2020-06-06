Beyond Q – A Canberra institution closes its doors

Formerly of Curtin, lately of Weston Creek, Beyond Q Café and Bookshop closed its doors on Friday June 5.

A combination of the effects of the Coronavirus and long running lease issues sounded the death knell. Indeed, lease issues also forced its move from Curtin when the owner of that building decided to redevelop the site.

For 20 years under proprietor Simon Maddox, Beyond Q provided both a venue for amateur musicians to play to the public as well as a community atmosphere that provided a social network for many individuals.

It was a rare type of venue, with its nearest likeness being Smiths Alternative Bookshop (when they still sold books). Beyond Q had a steady rotating roster of artists to provide live music on weekends, public holidays, and anytime a muso felt like popping in for a quick gig.

The café/bookshop also provided the venue for comedy shows, occasional touring artists, and a rehearsal/meeting space for local music and arts groups. Most recently, a weekend long music event was held to raise funds for environment support groups.

The southside, indeed all of Canberra, is the poorer for its passing as yet another music venue fades out. The music continued right to the end, thanks to a couple with a guitar singing as book enthusiasts queued to get bargains before the shop closed for good.

