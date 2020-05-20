Andrew Myers’ Netflix nuggets for your noodle

As Australia, and the world entire, slug into another month of social distancing, isolation, and day-time television, we still must look for entertainment somewhere. After all, there’s only so many times you can try to put a Snapchat filter onto your pet before even they start to crack.

At least we can always turn to our beloved friend, Netflix.

As we all know, Netflix has been a staple of Australian entertainment for a solid five years now. For that half decade it has been consistent with decent material, and during this uncertain time of staying indoors, lovingly collected here are some of the latest picks and flicks to keep yourself, the housemates, family and/or paparazzi’d pets entertained.

Anyone else pissed that Australia’s Luc Longley isn’t in this promo pic?

The Last Dance: A documentary series about the Chicago Bulls and their height of popularity in the 1990s – from arcade games to movie cameos – Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen and the eccentric Dennis Rodman were on the top of their game [AND Australia’s Luc Longley!!! – BOSSMAN SKO]. Includes exclusive interviews and archival footage of all our favourites in red!

We nearly forgot about recommending this one, maaaaan

Have a Good Trip: Adventures in Psychedelics: A refreshing, humour-filled yet educational look into, well, doing head melting drugs, and more importantly how to pronounce the drug “ayahuasca” properly. We are treated to interviews with Sarah Silverman, A$AP Rocky, David Cross, Ad-Rock of the Beastie Boys and the late greats Carrie Fisher and Anthony Bourdain. As Sting put it during the first five minutes, “I don’t think psychedelics are the answer to all the world’s problems… but they could be a start.”

Rick and Morty: Season 4: We have reached four seasons of the extremely popular Adult Swim animated series and the snark, wit, and inappropriate intergalactic has not slowed down. Season four’s episodes have been drip-fed to Netflix subscribers and the latest batch is hot off the press!

Extraction: Australia’s Chris Hemsworth (Thor) is a washed up black ops mercenary who must safely return the kidnapped son of a drug lord in Bangladesh. Explosion-y hijinks ensured! An admittedly rather weak and yet action packed John Wick meets Man on Fire type of movie. A rather hollow entry with lines such as “Hold my beer” and “Trust me if you want to live”, this is best left for those lazy Sunday afternoon viewings.

Ahhhhh, the mid ’90s! I remember them well. Actually, no, I don’t

Mid90s: A coming-of-age dramedy about an adolescent skater in Los Angeles in the 1990s. This movie is helmed by Jonah Hill in his directorial debut – who you would know from Superbad, War Dogs and 21 Jump Street. Heart, soul, and humour, all based in the grungy landscape of LA with a hint of nostalgia and music by the likes of The Pixies and Nirvana.

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness: The list would be incomplete without this so-insane-it-has-to-be-true true crime documentary mini-series about big cat conservationists and murder. We follow an array of colourful characters as they are interviewed in all their untamed and cringeworthy glory. For the last time, no, the Coen Brothers didn’t write this.

