Emmerse Yourself in Memphis Music

While we here at BMA are committed to bringing you the latest and greatest from the Canberra region and its ebullient artists, we’ll sometimes fling our focus farther afield, particular in this age of being largely cooped up inside and in desperate need of distraction.

And so we turn our attention to good ol’ Memphis, Tennessee, and their rocking playlists.

Memphis continues to (rock n) roll out ways for music lovers around the world to experience the city’s sounds virtually, with IGG Destination Marketing announcing the launch of a series of Memphis inspired playlists to help get people through the days spent in isolation.

Launching on Spotify in April, each playlist will boast a new selection of tunes released every week for five weeks, with each dedicated to genres that have roots in Memphis, including everything from hot hits, blues, rock ’n’ roll, soul, and R&B music.

Music lovers will finding chart-topping songs from famous artists that originate from Memphis and have played a pivotal role in the city’s music history. Enjoy classics from the likes of Aretha Franklin, Johnny Cash, and Elvis Presley to more contemporary hits by locals including Justin Timberlake. And of course, the prominent hit Walking in Memphis, by Marc Cohn is not far away.

The Memphis playlists will be available to listen on Spotify from the following dates:

· Memphis Hot Hits – Wednesday 15 April, 2020

· Memphis fights the isolation blues – Wednesday 22 April, 2020

· Memphis rock n’ rolls out of bed – Wednesday 29 April, 2020

· Memphis: I feel it in my soul – Wednesday 6 May 2020

· Memphis R&B: rhythm and (not so) blues – Wednesday 13 May, 2020

Further to this, the National Civil Rights Museum in Memphis recently held a virtual commemoration in honour of Dr. Martin Luther King’s life and legacy on the 52nd anniversary of his death. Due to the recent pandemic, the museum produced content and a virtual broadcast, entitled Remembering MLK: The Man. The Movement. The Moment.”\ This included a remote gathering of musical artists from all over the country who performed Dr. King’s favourite song, Take My Hand, Precious Lord. This can be viewed here.

The third playlist ‘Memphis rock n’ roll out of bed’ will go live on Spotify this Wednesday (29 April, 2020). The Memphis playlists can be found on Spotify here.

Pop on your headphones and escape into the colourful world of Memphis

