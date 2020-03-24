FilmInk Presents Alternative Quirky Screenings For Your Homes

Australian independent film distributor Filmink Presents is treating audiences to a wide selection of ‘must-see’ films created locally and abroad, and available online across Australia.

Since its inception in July 2019, Filmink Presents has released 12 films across all genres, including 8 films that are locally produced.

Filmink Presents co-director Louise Balletti says, “It’s a unique time in Australia where people are staying at home and in need of entertainment to help distract them from the current events. As a consequence, they’re watching more movies on their TV screens and devices than ever before.

Filmink Presents offers a diverse curated slate of films for everyone. We offer choice and access to story-telling that audiences wouldn’t necessarily see on the mainstream streaming platforms.”

Next month, Filmink Presents will be releasing two new films:

The steamy Australian ‘acid noir’ Burning Kiss, starring Liam Graham (Hounds of Love, The Heights) from first-time writer and director Robbie Studsor.

Detective Edmond Bloom has been seething for vengeance for six years after a hit-and-run killed his wife, leaving him to take care of their daughter. The unexpected arrival of a mysterious stranger ignites a tense situation when he claims responsibility for the crime. A gritty, twisting take of three people in over their heads in secrets, guilt and murder.

Burning Kiss will be available to rent or buy on April 1 on Apple TV, Fetch TV, Google Play and YouTube. MA.

From abroad, BAFTA and Academy Award-winning actor Richard Dreyfuss makes a return to the big screen in Astronaut, a poignant and heartwarming family drama about a lonely widower who lies about his age to enter a lottery for a once-in-a-lifetime chance to travel to outer space. When his name gets drawn, he soon finds himself preparing for the ultimate adventure of his dreams.

Astronaut will be available to rent or buy on April 8 on Apple TV, Fetch TV, Foxtel Store, Google Play and YouTube. PG

Lou Balletti further comments, “Our catalogue is testimony of the variety of content Filmink Presents will continue to provide to entertain audiences around Australia”.

Highlights from the Filmink Presents catalogue include:

Wrinkles the Clown

In late 2014, a mysterious video appeared on the Internet of a dangerous clown who likes to scare misbehaving children in Florida. The video goes viral and Wrinkles becomes internet lore – a whole genre of YouTube videos of kids filming themselves whilst calling him appears online, and over a million messages are left at the number.

With incredible access to the mastermind, Wrinkles the Clown explores the phenomenon and the myth behind the mask.

Embracing the public’s insatiable appetite for creepy clowns – from IT‘s Pennywise to DC’s Joker, cut through with a healthy dose of Catfish, acclaimed documentarian Michael Beach Nichols (Welcome to Leith) has made a film that is as entertaining as it is frightening.

Wrinkles the Clown is available to rent or buy on Apple TV, Fetch TV, Foxtel Store, Google Play and YouTube. Rated M



Hot Mess

Hot Mess is a frank and funny depiction of life’s priorities for a 25 year old artsy woman and brilliant newcomer Sarah Gaul. The future looks bleak for Loz. 25-years-old and still living with her parents, she struggles to follow her dreams, if only they weren’t so overwhelming. When she meets Dave, a seemingly sensitive guy, Loz thinks she’s finally been cut a break: a guy with a paying job and he loves to spoon. But will Dave be able to fill her yawning existential void? Or will he throw her over the edge, back into the abyss of goon-filled lonely Fridays, desperate girlfriends and endless episodes of reality TV?

Hot Mess is the first feature film by Australian writer and director Lucy Coleman.

Hot Mess is available to rent or buy on Apple TV, Fetch TV, Google Play and YouTube. MA 15+

Use Me

A salacious psychological thriller written, directed and starring Australian award-winning documentary filmmaker Julian Shaw (Darling! The Pieter-Dirk Uys Story). Julian (as himself) travels to the United States to direct a documentary focusing on ‘mental humiliatrix’ Ceara Lynch (as herself). She dominates a new niche of online sex work and has made a fortune by humiliating men over the Internet without ever exposing her naked body or meeting them in person.

Ceara ensnares Julian in her illusory world and he quickly develops misplaced feelings for her. His newfound proximity reveals that, in her work, the line between fantasy and reality isn’t as clear as she has led him to believe. As the jilted Julian digs deeper into his subject’s morally questionable professional life, he engineers a real-world encounter between Ceara and one of her suspected marks. What was meant to be entertainment becomes a matter of life and death.

Use Me is available to rent or buy on Apple TV, Fetch TV, Google Play and YouTube. Rated R

