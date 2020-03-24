Arts

Don't forget y'all – The National Film & Sound Archive Is Always Open… Online!
In these unprecedented times we seek more than ever the haven of t’internet. Fortunately, the NFSA have a blushing cornucopia of content on their website, and present a great way to not just pleasingly pass the time, but bone up on history in all its forms.

We caught up with the NFSA to find out more:

“Our doors may be closed temporarily but when it comes to the NFSA, we are always open online. We are committed to helping you discover all that we have to offer online during these challenging times.

We will be adding new content to the website every fortnight, while also sharing content regularly via our social media channels. Social posts will help highlight key items from the collection along with unique and behind-the-scenes content.

So, stay safe, get comfortable and enjoy delving into all we have to offer online from the comfort of your own home.

For example, did you know we have content for:

Kids and animal lovers – with curated collections on Vintage CatsVintage DogsAustralian Animals and our Skippy online exhibition

Sports fans – with collections on Aussie RulesRugby LeagueTennisCricketSkiingSurfing, the Commonwealth Games and more

Fashionistas – Explore everything from Vintage Fashion to Film Costumes and an online exhibition about the Oscar-winning frocks of Priscilla

Amateur historians – explore content on True Crime, the Anzac centenary, the Missing Prime Minister, the Last Man Hanged, the Sydney Harbour Bridge and our National Treasures

Transport buffs – we have TrainsPlanes and Automobiles in abundance, Public Transport and even Daredevil Motorcycle Chariots

Music fans – we have online exhibitions about Johnny O’KeefeJohn FarnhamJimmy Barnes and Cold Chisel, and Archie Roach. Be inspired by the Black and Deadly Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander women of music. And explore the history of Australian recorded sound, from the 19th to the 21st centuries, with the Sounds of Australia

Film buffs and cinephiles – we have you covered, with online exhibitions and collections about Muriel’s WeddingPicnic at Hanging RockThe Man from Snowy RiverCrocodile DundeeStorm BoyStrictly BallroomAnnette KellermanHeath LedgerAussie films at the OscarsHorror FilmsAnimated Short Films and much, much more

Fans of classic TV and radio – discover TV icons like PrisonerGraham KennedyHomicideJeanne LittleMike WalshDame Edna Everage and Simon Townsend’s Wonder World! or dip into news and current affairsvintage radio dramas and thriller serials, or diverse radio

Anyone interested in Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures – see the work of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander filmmakers and artists or learn about Eddie MaboDavid GulpililRuby Hunter and more

Lovers of Australiana – we dive into Australia in the 1960s and 1980s and there are time capsules for every capital city

For anyone who doesn’t like to be labelled – you can find collections on topics as diverse as Vintage Sound EquipmentFestival Posters, the Royal Family in AustraliaEarly Hollywood movie portraitsOzploitation filmsCircuses and Clowns, the BeachBBQsVideo GamesSpirit SlidesHawaiian MusicFeminist FilmsKids’ PartiesRecord SleevesPolish Film PostersWax CylindersHome MoviesNewsreels

…and lots, lots more!”

