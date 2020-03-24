Don't forget y'all – The National Film & Sound Archive Is Always Open… Online!

In these unprecedented times we seek more than ever the haven of t’internet. Fortunately, the NFSA have a blushing cornucopia of content on their website, and present a great way to not just pleasingly pass the time, but bone up on history in all its forms.

We caught up with the NFSA to find out more:

“Our doors may be closed temporarily but when it comes to the NFSA, we are always open online. We are committed to helping you discover all that we have to offer online during these challenging times.

We will be adding new content to the website every fortnight, while also sharing content regularly via our social media channels. Social posts will help highlight key items from the collection along with unique and behind-the-scenes content.

If you like what you see, please share it using #NFSAOpenOnline.

So, stay safe, get comfortable and enjoy delving into all we have to offer online from the comfort of your own home.

For example, did you know we have content for:

Kids and animal lovers – with curated collections on Vintage Cats, Vintage Dogs, Australian Animals and our Skippy online exhibition

Sports fans – with collections on Aussie Rules, Rugby League, Tennis, Cricket, Skiing, Surfing, the Commonwealth Games and more

Fashionistas – Explore everything from Vintage Fashion to Film Costumes and an online exhibition about the Oscar-winning frocks of Priscilla

Amateur historians – explore content on True Crime, the Anzac centenary, the Missing Prime Minister, the Last Man Hanged, the Sydney Harbour Bridge and our National Treasures

Transport buffs – we have Trains, Planes and Automobiles in abundance, Public Transport and even Daredevil Motorcycle Chariots

Music fans – we have online exhibitions about Johnny O’Keefe, John Farnham, Jimmy Barnes and Cold Chisel, and Archie Roach. Be inspired by the Black and Deadly Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander women of music. And explore the history of Australian recorded sound, from the 19th to the 21st centuries, with the Sounds of Australia

Film buffs and cinephiles – we have you covered, with online exhibitions and collections about Muriel’s Wedding, Picnic at Hanging Rock, The Man from Snowy River, Crocodile Dundee, Storm Boy, Strictly Ballroom, Annette Kellerman, Heath Ledger, Aussie films at the Oscars, Horror Films, Animated Short Films and much, much more

Fans of classic TV and radio – discover TV icons like Prisoner, Graham Kennedy, Homicide, Jeanne Little, Mike Walsh, Dame Edna Everage and Simon Townsend’s Wonder World! or dip into news and current affairs, vintage radio dramas and thriller serials, or diverse radio

Anyone interested in Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures – see the work of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander filmmakers and artists or learn about Eddie Mabo, David Gulpilil, Ruby Hunter and more

Lovers of Australiana – we dive into Australia in the 1960s and 1980s and there are time capsules for every capital city

For anyone who doesn’t like to be labelled – you can find collections on topics as diverse as Vintage Sound Equipment, Festival Posters, the Royal Family in Australia, Early Hollywood movie portraits, Ozploitation films, Circuses and Clowns, the Beach, BBQs, Video Games, Spirit Slides, Hawaiian Music, Feminist Films, Kids’ Parties, Record Sleeves, Polish Film Posters, Wax Cylinders, Home Movies, Newsreels…

…and lots, lots more!”

Liked it? Take a second to support BMA Magazine on Patreon!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

