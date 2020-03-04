Win a double pass to The Angels and Boom Crash Opera this Friday!

After over 40 years in the business, 13 studio albums, eight Top 10 albums, 17 Top 40 singles under the belt, The Angels still remain fierce and uncompromising, always doing things their own way.

Their relationship with the audience means everything to them, built via thousands of gigs. As Rick Brewster notes, “The hour-and-a-half onstage is what makes it all worthwhile.”

Fronted by Dave Gleeson, The Angels will be cooking on five burners as they slay through a set of their greatest hits with some tasty surprises thrown in.

And with special guests Boom Crash Opera back in full power mode, with Dale Ryder returning to his duties as frontman of the band once again, it’s set to be a helluva rockin’ night.

And with special guests Boom Crash Opera back in full power mode, with Dale Ryder returning to his duties as frontman of the band once again, it's set to be a helluva rockin' night.

Tix are $55 + bf and are available by clicking here.

