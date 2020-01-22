[Win!] One of 10 double passes to Castaway Festival ft. The Presets, What So Not, Slumberjack + more

Castaway Festival makes its inaugural journey to Canberra’s gorgeous Stage 88 with a line-up of sun drenched Australian music’s finest on Saturday, 1 Feb.

Following a successful five years on WA holiday hot spot Rottnest Island, and more recently Adelaide’s Glenelg beach, hosting the likes of Peking Duk, Rufus, Gang Of Youths, What So Not, Illy, Alison Wonderland and many more, Castaway Festival makes its inaugural journey to Canberra with an all-Aussie electronic line-up for the ages.

Including The Presets (read our article on what they’re up to here), What So Not, Slumberjack, Motez, Touch Sensitive, and Banoffee.

Thanks to Zaccaria Concerts, we have ten doubles to giveaway to YOU! the adorable BMA reading public.

For your chance to win, write to allan@bmamag.com and tell him which three acts you would book for your own festival.

For more info and tickets head to https://castawayfestival.com.au/

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

