Metallise December January

The festivus period is here again and apart from giving me headaches in looking and contemplating top 5s and stuff, there’s the capital expense of gift giving to consider. Luckily there are a bunch of shows coming up on the front 9 next year that would make a very merry Riffmas for a budding headbanger and a plethora of sub genres to choose from for your Christmas stocking stuffers.

Punknats 4 starts at The Old Canberra In on the 4th of January and features a full day of rollicking riffs from Lucifungus, Crapulus Gee Gaw, Slosh Pit, The Cha Cha Chas, Tweekrz, DushkAnu, White Knuckle Fever, Oaf, Unbound, Dirty Sluts, Rooted and Grim.

Truckfighters bring the big muff fuzz to the Basement on the 9th of January celebrating 15 years of their debut record Gravity X.

The Neptune Power Federation produced one of the albums of 2019 with Memoirs of a Rat Queen and they bring it to the Transit live on January 25 with Pilots of Baalbek and other special guests!

Yawning Man are doing a big Aussie visit in January and come to the Transit Bar on the 22nd of January with Numidia. These guys are a band I never thought I’d get the opportunity to see live such is their unique approach and soundscapes. They’re not quite like any other band and well worth a sus.

You could bundle a Disney + subscription with a ticket to study up on The Simpsons and go see Okily Dokily at The Basement on February 22nd for all the Ned Flanders themed breakdowns you can muster.

Cattle Decapitation have not missed a Canberra visit and their Aussie tour in February is not going to be any different with a February 16th date with Revocation to boot.

Sacred Reich and Vio-lence will bring a late 80’s thrash attack to the Basement on the 26th of February and if you get someone of my vintage a ticket to that one, perhaps prepare some medical insurance in case a hip replacement is required post a good ol’ Surf Nicaragua mosh.

If that show doesn’t call for medical attention in that vintage of punter, the DRI and Hirax double header on April 9 will certainly turn any damaged joints to chalk if DRIs last trip to Canberra at The Transit Bar is anything to go by. The ambulance will need to be called for The Basement this time, which is pleasingly closer to Calvary for the surgery.

March 25th see’s The Exploited drop by the Basement if the thrash is too much for you to handle and you need some more traditional OI! Punk

Of course the juggernaut that is Download is on sale for the Sydney and Melbourne legs in March (the 21st in Sydney) and the list there will only grow as the date gets closer. You already get My Chemical Romance (blergh) headlining the likes of Deftones (meh more than blergh), Clutch (much less blergh and meh), Testament (now we’re talking) and Carcass (all fucking right).

The side shows have begun to slink out into circulation with Carcass announcing 4 side shows in Tasmania, Brisbane, Perth and Adelaide if you wanted to bundle a holiday away to boot over the last week in March.

When Fu Manchu split in half in the mid 90’s, we actually got two great bands out of the deal, one obviously being Fu Manchu, the other being the also stunning Nebula. The band come to Australia in March for a run with Sydney band Arrowhead and they are also vying for a place in your stocking. Chuck in their album from June, Holy Shit. It’s a banger.

German fuzz rockers, and I’m not talking about the fuzz picking out from their shorts, Kadavar are back for a second visit to town on April 1st at the Basement. They really haven’t stopped touring since they last came to the ANU Bar with Looking Glass and no doubt their beards are even more impressive this time around.

If you miss out on a ticket to see the actual band Iron Maiden on their Australian tour in May, which you could still get tickets for at the time of press, The Iron Maidens are at the Basement on the 8th of April. The ladies have taken the Maiden classics around the globe for a number of years now and will surely deliver once again.

Have a great festivus everyone and see you in 2020!

