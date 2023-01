It's the second-last edish of the year! Featuring:

'80s-drenched, stadium-filling superband Cellblock 69 are back for the last time ever

Hemp Health & Innovation Expo - It's high time

Skeletal Remains - explosive old school metal

Alan Carr revs up Canberra

Rob Beckett packs a Wallop

Who Are You: Australian Portraiture

Paco Lara - harbinger of the Jerez sound

Sionnach Rua's Great Irish Songbook

House Of Sand's That Was Friday - madcap, visceral performance art

CBR's jazzy-pop rock folkster Koebi Faumui gives us Something New

Plus comedy, metal, local columns AND film & CBR music reviews, AND-AND over 200 events listed