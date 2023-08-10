

Review by Michele E. Hawkins.

Noel Coward, one of England’s most celebrated playwrights, delivered in his 1924 play Hay Fever a fine poke at British high society of the time. Set in the country house of the well-to-do but eccentric Bliss family, the play revolves around the interactions family members have with one another and their guests. Without consultation with the others, each of the four family members has invited a guest for the weekend, immediately giving rise to quarrels over who will be put up in the Japanese room, which each member of the family has promised to his or her guest.

When they arrive, the guests find themselves thrown from socially uncomfortable pillar to socially uncomfortable post as they try to navigate the somewhat bizarre family whose members eschew social norms in favour of pursuing whatever takes their fancy. The guests do their best to behave as guests should, but, as the first day and evening wear on, things become increasingly uncomfortable for them. The self-centred members of the Bliss family, ignoring their guests’ qualms and discomfort, continue to carry on as they have from the moment of their guests’ arrivals, self-indulgently manipulating them for their own entertainment.

Taking on Noel Coward is a challenge even for a seasoned director; and honouring any playwright, let alone one of Coward’s standing, should be front and centre in a director’s mind. What was Coward saying, what drove him, what were the perceptions and beliefs that gave rise to his creative visions and social commentary? What underpinnings of 1920s British society, and high society in particular, led Coward to pen Hay Fever? And how can I, as director, bring his sophisticated vision to life without letting myself get in the way?

In some theatre circles, it has been de rigueur for some years for directors to alter a playwright’s work by changing characters’ genders and sexual orientations from those envisioned by the playwright; this production is yet another example of this almost passé trend.

In this production, Coward’s character of the husband, David Bliss, has been replaced by Frances Bliss (Steph Roberts), turning David and his wife, Judith (Andrea Close), into a lesbian couple. Unfortunately, this leads to a scene lacking all credibility. In the original, husband David engages in a believable kissing flirtation with his son’s guest Myra (Tracy Noble), who is clearly drawn to men. Now, it is lesbian Frances who engages in a kissing scene with heterosexual Myra, making the moment farcical at best. At no time does Myra show interest in anyone other than men, and at no time has there been even a hint that Frances is interested in Myra, until this silly scene is thrust upon the audience.

As well, Judith’s guest, Sandy (Meaghan Stewart), who in Coward’s play is a man, has become a woman whose sexual orientation is somewhat confusing. Is she a woman pretending to be a man, or a woman pretending to be devoid of what constituted femininity in the 1920s? Whichever the case, Sandy is seduced by the Bliss daughter, Sorel (Holly Ross), who from the outset is keenly interested in men — making this seduction too less than credible.

Then, when Richard Greatham (Joe Dinn) suddenly and incomprehensibly becomes infatuated by Judith Bliss, who is married to, or at least partnered with, a woman, and he kisses her, she suddenly becomes the heterosexual coquette.

To round it off, Jackie Coryton, a woman in Coward’s original, has become a man (played by Robbie Haltiner), who is supposedly seduced by Simon Bliss (Glenn Brighenti). Again, this simply doesn’t work, as Simon is clearly drawn to Myra, as in Coward’s writing of the play.

The almost relentless necessity of trying to follow who has which sexual orientation and is therefore most likely to fall prey to whom — essential to the play’s humorous buildup — is trying. Regrettably, the arbitrary re-gendering in this production renders Coward’s characters bland, confusing, and devoid of credibility, their motives lost andtheir flirtations discordant. It forces audience members to try to keep track of who is what rather than what is what. More vitally, in swindling them of the opportunity to relax into the fun of the script’s subtleties and relish the characters’ mischief-making, it obfuscates Coward’s essential theme: the casual, even callous, use, for mere personal entertainment, of their social inferiors by those of higher social standing.

In Coward’s conception, the Bliss family members’ flirtations with outsiders serve as only one of several kinds of prank by which they amuse themselves at their guests’ (and one another’s) expense, staving off boredom without consideration for the effects of doing so on others.

Coward’s message would have been better served had the director stayed with the original characters so that relationships could appear natural. Regrettably, cast members whose sexual orientations had been altered from those in Coward’s original starkly failed to fit into their characters’ sexual skins — again detracting from the whole point of Coward’s play and allowing no room for its undercurrents or for budding romance, because Coward’s developing romances depend on behavioural subtleties entirely absent from and incompatible with the director’s re-gendered characters.

In addition, audiences would have been better rewarded had the director concentrated on more nuanced pacing and delivery of the script; given more attention to perfecting accents; and ridden the production of exaggeration, all of which would have helped Coward’s clever wit in social commentary, and marvellous swipes at high society, to hold sway. There’s a lot to be said for understatement and for allowing the acid to drip rather than gush.

It’s regrettable that the cast members’ acting gifts, which have been much better showcased in other productions, have not been put to best use in this one. Still, they are to be commended for their smooth delivery of the script and for the many hours of rehearsal they must have put in; and I’m confident that all of them will again entertain us admirably in future works.

Fiona Leach and Tanya Taylor did an excellent job in costuming the cast, and Judith Bliss and Myra Arundel’s outfits, along with Sorel Bliss’s evening dress, captured all the glamour of the 1920s. The simple set and warm lighting effectively took us right into a wealthy family’s sitting room, in which it was also a treat to hear some of Coward’s music.

(Photographer: Photox Photography.)

