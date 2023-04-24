KAYLA KRYSTIN – Hey Boy

Single review by Vince Leigh

The new track by Austrian music artist Kayla Krystin embodies an earnest endeavour to reawaken the country pop-rock genre, her performance effervescing with a zeal that goes hand in hand with the hybridised style’s typical, and, of course, much loved nuances.



Bravely venturing into somewhat uncharted territory, she melds dance-pop and country musical colours, spawning a sonic experiment that has its forerunners; perhaps Shania springs to mind here, but whose revitalization is always welcome.

As you have probably guessed, Hey Boy is instantly accessible and adheres to the structure and form that make a well-crafted pop track.

The record deftly navigates the precipice of its various inspirations, weaving a vivacious country slash rock spirit with a judicious infusion of pop-rock pounce and melodic magnetism.

Within this amalgamation of pop and country, laced with a hint of rock verve, are lyrics that may strike a chord with the heartsick or forlorn.

As Kayla elucidates, the song’s muse springs from a shared human experience, where one might be pursued in a dimly lit bar, initially disenchanted, only to unearth an unforeseen affinity towards the admirer.

In her words, ‘don’t judge a book by its cover and give every situation a chance before you shut it down!’ A tad moral, perhaps, but a story she’s entitled to recount.

This enchanting auditory curiosity heralds a defining juncture in Kayla’s blossoming career, thrusting her into the limelight as a prospective European music star.

The intrepid singer-songwriter seizes this critical moment, reminiscing about her journey thus far: ‘I’ve mostly performed in Tirol, Austria, and other German-speaking regions of Europe, which has been wonderful, and I’m truly grateful.

Hey Boy transports listeners through an uncannily familiar yet ingeniously enhanced aural maze, replete with hooks, enticing rhythms, and mesmerizing performances, all bolstered by Kayla’s commanding vocal dynamism.

