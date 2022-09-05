Q&A with SASQUATCH – American part-metal, part-disco stoner 3-piece 



Sasquatch Q&A lovingly guided by Allan Sko

American 3-piece part-metal, part-disco stoner “fucked up family” Sasquatch will be pulverising the Pot Belly this September. We sidled up to the band to find out what makes them tick.

Group members:

Keith Gibbs, Rick Ferrante, Jason “Cas” Casanova.

Where did the band name come from?

While on a hike high atop Mt Washington, the beast made his appearance and bestowed upon us the quest to spread the gospel that is now… Sasquatch.

How did you form?

Please see above.

Describe your sound:

One part Metal, one part Disco, and four parts Oompa Loompa.

What key tracks should people immediately check out?

We don’t separate our catalog. We expect each person to listen starting at record one until Fever Fantasy and report back to us as to the standouts.

Who/What are your influences, musical and/or otherwise?

We are not sure about this question. We will ask our friend Ozzy and get back to you.

What are some memorable experiences you’ve had as a band?

Sitting in the van, laughing our asses off at nothing. There is really no way to describe the joy.

What is it that you love about the scene? Your genre’s scene?

Family. A really fucked up family.

Tell us about one of your proudest moments?

I’m going to reference the laughing-in-the-van for a few of these questions by adding an ”*”. This is one of those moments…. *

What are your plans for the future?

*

What makes you laugh?

It must be something in the van?

What pisses you off?

*

Anything else you’d like to add?

We live to Rock and Rock. It’s our burden to bear.

Where can people check you out?

We’re playing at Pot Belly Bar on Thursday, 8 September with Pieces of Molly, Pilots of Baalbek, and Grand Duke. Tix are $33.05 via Eventbrite.

