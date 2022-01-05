Canberra Metal Fest Set Times

The first ever Canberra Metal Fest (but not the first metal fest in Canberra) is only a week away and your intrepid Metalise columnist is here to provide you with the details.
As I go to press you can still get tickets from the Oztix website but you better be quick as there are not too many left. To recap, the event is one ticket that gets you access to the Basement in Belconnen for 3 nights of the absolute cream of Canberran and Australian underground metal.
Thursday January 13th – Doors @ 7pm.
Atrocita 7:00pm
Besomora 8:00pm
Plague Dweller 9:00pm
NembutoliK 10:00pm
Mytile Vey Lorth 11:00pm
Friday January 15th Doors @ 5pm
Terra Mortem 5:30pm
The Ending 6:05pm
Point 17 6:40pm
Outcest 7:15pm
Sumeru 7:50pm
Rooted 8:30pm
Wretch 9:05pm
Lucifungus 9:45pm
Remains 10:20pm
Carnal Viscera 11:05pm
WitchSkull 11:40pm
12 Guage Rampage 12:30am
Saturday January 15th Doors @ 2pm
Arkanae 2:00pm
Celestial Oath 2:35pm
LetterBomb A.D 3:10pm
Ploughshare 3:45pm
Immorium 4:20pm
Hypergiant 4:55pm
Womb to Tomb 5:30pm
Hekate 6:05pm
As Flesh Decays 6:40pm
Burn the Hostages 7:15pm
Holy Serpent 7:50pm
Carcinoid 8:30pm
Pod People 9:05pm
Gape 9:45pm
Disentomb 10:20pm
Reaper 11:05pm
Psycroptic 11:40pm
Goat Shaman 12:30am