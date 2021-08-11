LOCALITY – Hey Canberra… What’s On? Lots On!



Locality – Canberra News – with Ruth O’Brien

Oh hi! How goes it? I goes a bit sad and annoyed for the arts generally 🙁 Basically, fuck you Scott Morrison, and get vaccinated when you can, everyone.

How the dreaded virus is not in Canberra nobody knows, so make sure to get to a show and support local artists. Ok, promise not to mention COVID next time. Or at least I’ll try not to.

WOLO!

So, What’s On? Lots On! Yep, WOLO is the new acronym to get wrap your coconut around. MusicACT and BMA have joined forces to bring together the most awesome gig guide Canberra has ever bloody seen! Venues and promoters across town will be able to upload event info which will enable the punter to quickly and easily find out what’s on. Check out http://www.wolo.events to have a browse through this master guide of delicious gig information!

Ok, see you, bye…

…I kid, kid, still stuff to chat about!

Canberra Resilience

For example, the awesome crew over at The Street Theatre have been beavering away on a new project to help artists deal with the enormity that is the aforementioned “C” word and the cause of so much devastation to the arts sector over the last 18 months.

Re-Storying: The Resilience Project is a flexible six-module program open to artists in the ACT region (and beyond) who identify that their livelihood and mental health have been affected and/or disrupted by the COVID-19 crisis. No matter how big or small, or the level of its repercussions.

Facilitated by the awesome Zsuzsi Soboslay, each module will guide you with creative exercises to get you thinking in different ways. It aims to provide you with a sense of mental nurturing and recharge. If you want to find out more, head to thestreet.org.au/artists/restorying or call The Street on 6247 1519.

If you have a creative side-hustle or project you need some dedicated, focused time to get you in the flow, Keep Co. over at Dairy Road in Fyshwick have a monthly Sunday morning sesh for exactly this. The 52:17 Sessions are designed to kick-start your Sunday every month with a productivity boot-camp. It’s 52 minutes of heads-down focused work, 17 minutes of break to recharge, socialise or refuel with drinks and snacks x 3.

The August 52:17 has already happened, but check the Keep Co. website for the info on the September event. To find out more about Keep Co, 52:17 + other events, head to http://www.keepco.com.au

One night, two options, nine superb Canberra acts

Ok, yep, I won’t let WOLO steal away my opportunity to mention some excellent upcoming music events. And, I don’t wanna make you have to choose. But that’s just the reality sometimes when several cool events are on the same night.

I’m talking about Saturday, 28 August! Two equally great music events are happening on this one evening, the first being Winter Rhythm at The Basement in Belconnen. Kicking off at 7pm, this Roots, Folk, Reggae and Blues night features some popular Canberra acts including Kim Yang, Kopasetic, Sri Lustri, The Decideds, Bobby James and Finn Burton. Seriously stellar line-up here. Tix are $25. To book head to Humanitix.

Happening at exactly the same time is another awesome line-up of local musos, this time over at Gang Gang Cafe in Downer. The night features the likes of Matty Ellis, Sara Flint and Reverend Bones. The first of a series of events at the venue called GG selects, this gig is sure to blow your mind. Tix are $17.35. Head to the Gang Gang Facebook page for more info.

If you’re a muso or industry professional in the Canberra music scene, make sure you subscribe to Upbeat. Its the music industry newsletter I curate and email out every second Wednesday. This free resource is full of the latest professional opportunities, jobs, competitions and grants. To sign up head to eepurl.com/g2T5iz

Last but certainly not least, MusicACT is hosting the next Music Chats event on Sunday, 29 August at Blackbird at 3:30pm. Join Artist/Designer Josh Garrard and Music Video Director Ash Gray to give you the confidence and tools needed to use visuals, and bring your music to an even wider audience.

That’s all folks! Signing off. For real this time.

Ruth

