Metallise May 2021

Does it feel a bit weird that music is coming out of hibernation when it starts to get cold? I dunno, but the amount of pits being opened up on my socials is waking me up from a slumber and the amount of folks getting out from original old school Metal from the Grave to the Tool tribute in recent weeks is awesome to see. The Basement is booked pretty solid through til early next year now from what I’ve heard and I figure as the restrictions continue to ease we might see the rumoured eventuality of some new venues for live music opening up in the city – especially off of the back of the grants announced for live music venues in recent weeks from the local government. Here’s hoping for some momentum in the right direction if the feds can actually deliver some vaccine around the joint.

The Basement is kicking off May with a Monday night idea I like called the Basement Bash. A younger crew of bands chucking a show on Monday May 3 is the kid of chutzpah I like, who cares if you have a job when you can riff on a Monday, so hats off to Signs & Symbols, ENFANTS, Hymmnn and The Dirty Sunflowers for flying in the face of convention.

Sydney’s Diamond Construct hit Belco courtesy of Destroy All Lines Friday May 14 along with Mirrors and Weighbridge. The lads put out an EP last August called DCX2 and obviously had to wait a bit to start airing their new work for us. With an Architects/Northlane kinda vibe the EP is some strong work if that’s your cup of metal, give it a sus before heading along to the show.

May 22 is chockers at the Basement with each room hosting something for the fans of heavy.

The big room hosts Sun Burn the Australian stoner doom festival that kicked off in late 2019 with an enormous show in Melbourne before having to slow up prior to it’s New Zealand leg due to Covid. The rebirth hits the big room with an enormous line up of Australia’s heaviest stoner doom acts with Pod People, Potion, Burn the Hostages, Lucifungus, Astro Death and Master Leonard with tickets available through Oztix which as of writing were selling very quickly so don’t miss out.

Out in the back room on the same night – is a huge bill of more upbeat heaviness with local breakdown heavy Deathbeds headlining Apate, Wraith & Bury Me. Deathbeds released their excellent debut album Sinner last year and the smaller capacity room has limited tickets so head to Oztix to purchase yours.

May 28th prepare your boarding passes through Oztix to take off with The Pilots of Baalbek. The flight includes entertainment from central coast rockers The Dunhill Blues and locals BC. The Pilots launched their excellent debut Uncontrolled Airspace last year and so hopefully now the passengers for this flight will be well versed for some of their big sing along chorus and catchy shuffle hard rockin good times.

Longstay locals Buff Tundrel have been kicking out their quality jams for 26 years in Canberra and just dropped thier excellent Tundrell Tomes Volume 2 in April. The guys are giving your a few weeks to marinate on the goodness before hitting up Smith’s Alternative Bookshop on June 4. As noted in BMA’s last issue with Rory McCartney’s review of their single Put Em Down, the band are in just killer form.

Chain Tombstone & The Dead Men dropped an album in January called Circus of Gore and they’re bringing the circus to the Basement on June 11 with Axiomatic Theory and Black Heart. Check the album out and then go grab some tickets for the show!

Futility have previewed their latest album for me and I’m going to be dropping a review of the monster new death doom classic when I get some details of it’s release. Suffice to say the lads had upped the ante to produce their best work to date and it’s a bloody ripper, well as much as the word ripper can describe the miserable goodness they cram into the album. Kurt from the band is running With a Heavy Heart 8 at the Polish White Eagle in July with a massive bill of Australian death doom legends including Cruciform, Illimitable Dolor, Futility, Burden Man and Dust Devil. A stellar bill for mid winter lamentations and you can get your tickets through Trybooking.

